WWE legend reacts to The Rock's "unusual" WrestleMania 41 comments

The Rock was one of the biggest talking points from WrestleMania 41 weekend despite not appearing at the two-night event. WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff heard the Hollywood star's explanation for missing the show and thought his remarks were "unusual."

On March 1, The Rock's Final Boss character formed a villainous alliance with John Cena and rapper Travis Scott at Elimination Chamber. Many expected the TKO board member to interfere in Cena's WrestleMania 41 match against Cody Rhodes. However, he said on The Pat McAfee Show that he decided not to appear because he wanted Cena and Rhodes to have the spotlight.

On his 83 Weeks podcast, Bischoff questioned the logic behind The Rock removing himself from the biggest storyline of the year so far:

"I don't even know how to frame it. It's unusual, to say the least. Look, if you take your emotion out of it and just step back without any bias and ask yourself, 'Does that sound plausible? Could that have actually happened that way?' And I think the answer to that is yes. We weren't in the room. We weren't a part of those discussions. Is it a possibility that the way Rock laid it out is the way he really saw it? Absolutely. Does it have some holes in terms of logic? Sure does." [4:25 – 5:07]

On April 20, the second night of WrestleMania 41 ended with John Cena defeating Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship. The 48-year-old secured his record-breaking 17th world title win after receiving help from Travis Scott.

Eric Bischoff is still unsure why The Rock did not appear

In the 1990s, Eric Bischoff played a key role on-screen and off-screen to help WCW Nitro overtake WWE RAW in the television ratings. He also worked for TNA and WWE later in his career.

Having been part of hundreds of backstage creative discussions, Bischoff cannot understand why The Rock would suddenly step aside before WWE's most important event:

"Unless you're in that room and a part of those conversations, I don't think we'll ever know. It sounds to me like this is Rock's explanation for why he did what he did. On paper, I get it. But, still, there's the issue that we talked about immediately following the second night. You started a story and walked away from it." [5:09 – 5:36]

The Rock's failure to appear at WrestleMania 41 led to speculation about him possibly having a strained relationship with WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H. However, the wrestler-turned-actor was quick to play down those rumors.

