WWE Legend recalls Bret Hart debut botch

Former WWE Superstar Lance Storm recently discussed a botch from WWE's production team during Bret Hart's debut.

Bret Hart is a legend in the wrestling industry and is often called the greatest technical wrestler of all time. In WWE alone, he's a five-time world champion, the second-ever Triple Crown Champion, and a two-time Hall of Famer. Yet despite his legendary status, his debut for the Stamford-based company was less than ideal.

A fan recently took to Twitter to share footage of Bret's debut alongside the Dynamite Kid in 1984, which caught the attention of former WWE star Lance Storm. Storm pointed out that WWE had spelled The Hitman's name wrong in the on-screen credit.

As Lance pointed out, the company accidentally added an extra "T" to Hart's first name, turning Bret into Brett. One could think of this as an omen for some of the bad luck that The Hitman would encounter when working with the company.

Bret Hart recently received praise from a former rival

Though the two were famously not too fond of each other in real life, Bret Hart recently got some praise from "The Nature Boy" Ric Flair.

Flair shared a picture of himself with Hart to his Twitter account, taken at a recent convention. In the caption, Ric remarks that he and Hart went back-and-forth for 30 years, but are now friends:

"We Called Each Other Everything In The World For 30 Years. Now We Just Call Each Other Friends For Life! WOOOOO!" Flair wrote.

Flair had his "last match" back in late July, and is already considering an in-ring return. Hart, on the other hand, made a recent appearance on WWE's The Bump for a brief conversation with Drew McIntyre.

Edited by Jacob Terrell