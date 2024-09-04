WWE legend returning after 9 years is possible, says veteran, to help CM Punk against Drew McIntyre

CM Punk and Drew McIntyre have been feuding for several months on WWE TV. Hall of Famer Bully Ray now thinks a legend could return after almost a decade to get involved in the storyline.

The legend in question is none other than AJ Lee. The former Divas Champion had a six-year run in the Stamford-based company before leaving and retiring in 2015. While her husband, CM Punk, returned last year, she did not. However, her name was mentioned during The Best in the World's feud with The Scottish Psychopath. It was also written on the bracelet which Punk and The Scottish Warrior fought over.

Speaking on the Busted Open podcast, Hall of Famer Bully Ray disclosed that he would like to see Punk's dog, Larry, bite McIntyre and Lee kick him in the groin. Meanwhile, he discussed the potential return of the former Divas Champion, stating that her getting involved in the storyline would be massive:

"AJ has not been around in a long time. AJ, a beloved female, beloved wrestler amongst the WWE Universe. You bring AJ Lee back into the mix and people, the emotion will flood into this storyline like you wouldn't believe it. It'll be the perfect icing on the cake for emotional investment into this whole story," he said. [From 18:16 to 18:37]

Check out the podcast below:

Drew McIntyre destroyed CM Punk on WWE RAW

After Drew McIntyre defeated CM Punk at SummerSlam, The Best in the World got his revenge at Bash in Berlin by beating The Scottish Psychopath in a Strap Match. Last Monday, the 45-year-old appeared on RAW to reveal that he was moving on from his feud with McIntyre, calling out the World Heavyweight Champion Gunther.

However, McIntyre brutally attacked Punk. The former World Heavyweight Champion assaulted The Second City Saint again backstage before the latter was put into an ambulance.

WWE veteran Jonathan Coachman recently suggested Punk and McIntyre square off in a third match inside Hell in a Cell. It would be interesting to see what the creative has in store for this feud.

