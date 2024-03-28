WWE legend reveals he is considering major neck surgery

A WWE legend has revealed that he is considering a major surgery to help alleviate some of the pain he is going through.

Braun Strowman and Erik of The Viking Raiders are two WWE Superstars currently out of action after undergoing neck fusion surgery. Hall of Famer Kevin Nash has shared on the most recent edition of his Kliq This podcast that he is also considering undergoing the procedure.

The Hall of Famer noted that he saw Braun Strowman undergo surgery and is now considering it as an option for himself.

"My neck is so f**ked up, I don't even want to move it around or I'll end up going into a spasm. The stem cells have helped so thank you Bioxcellerator. Stem cells always [provide] some relief." [H/T: WrestlingNews.co]

Nash added that he needs to do something in order to relieve some of the pressure on his nerves.

I'd rather it be a disc replacement. I'd rather it be as minimal as possible. I probably got 4, if not 5 levels that are f**ked," he said. [H/T: WrestlingNews.co]

Kevin Nash reveals why he will not be at WWE WrestleMania XL

WrestleMania XL will take place next weekend at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, but Kevin Nash will not be in attendance.

Speaking on his Kliq This podcast, the veteran shot down rumors that he will be in Philadelphia during WWE WrestleMania weekend. The veteran said he has a personal issue to attend to and will not be appearing at this year's WrestleCon.

"I have to say... so we don't have any discretionary, uh, bulls**t, that I will not be in the city of Philadelphia for anything, ever, at all, but especially from the 4th through the 7th [of April 2024]. So, I will not be in Philadelphia. I have a personal issue I have to take care of, and I will not be in Philadelphia. So, I will not be at WrestleCon," Kevin Nash said. [From 25:51 to 26:50]

You can check out Nash's comments in the video below:

WWE legends John Cena and Stone Cold Steve Austin images were plastered on a production truck seen during The Rock's brutal beatdown of Cody Rhodes this past Monday night on RAW. Only time will tell if the company has any surprises in store for fans at The Show of Shows next weekend.

