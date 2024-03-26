WWE legend reveals that he won't be part of WrestleMania weekend; shares the reason why

WWE legends and other wrestling stars pack WrestleMania weekend every year for the key attraction while also making the trip for public signings and other opportunities. One top name has just revealed why he will not be in The City of Brotherly Love next month.

Kevin Nash keeps his distance from the pro wrestling industry for the most part, especially the hustle that many retired stars get wrapped up in as they try to keep the checks coming in. However, there's always speculation about WWE Hall of Famers and legends making surprise visits during WrestleMania Weekend, and Kevin Nash has been known to show up during the biggest week of the year.

Nash jumped in front of any potential WrestleMania return rumors this year. The former nWo star said on his Kliq This podcast that he will not be in town for 'Mania next month as he has a personal issue to tend to.

"I have to say... so we don't have any discretionary, uh, bulls**t, that I will not be in the city of Philadelphia for anything, ever, at all, but especially from the 4th through the 7th [of April 2024]. So, I will not be in Philadelphia. I have a personal issue I have to take care of, and I will not be in Philadelphia. So, I will not be at WrestleCon," Kevin Nash said. [From 25:51 to 26:50]

Nash appeared at WrestleMania 31 in 2015 alongside other stars from DX and the nWo.

Kevin Nash talks about WWE RAW issues

WWE is currently experiencing a somewhat boom period as they move forward with the backing of Endeavor.

It's been reported that WWE attendance and live event business were up and increasing long before the WrestleMania XL season began. The company was expecting historic numbers going into tonight's RAW.

During the same episode of his Kliq This podcast, Kevin Nash commented on the production of RAW each week and how long the build can take. The two-time WWE Hall of Famer said the show is on autopilot, apparently comparing it to a dose of psilocybin mushrooms.

"You know, when something sells out, it's... it's like Taylor Swift, do you think Taylor Swift really sits down for four hours and puts her f*****g set-list together? It's like... it's [RAW] on autopilot. It's just... they turn the house lights on now at RAW, there's so many f*****g people in the buildings. I mean, it's like one more switch and that's, like, if there's an actual fire in the building. You know, it's like... f**k, man! And they've got that thing f*****g rigged with cameras. So, it's like... it feels like you're watching a f*****g Martin Scorsese film, you know? Like, the layers and the people," Nash said. [From 49:45 to 50:45]

Nash recently made headlines for skipping Sting's retirement at AEW Revolution. Once the real reason was out, fans blasted the former Diesel for disrespecting his longtime friend and rival from WCW.

