Former WWE manager reveals if Edge is actually a heel or a babyface [Exclusive]

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell was a guest on Smack Talk this week. Mantell opened up about his thoughts on traditional heels and babyfaces and also gave his take on whether Edge is a heel or a babyface heading into WWE WrestleMania 37.

Edge won the 2021 Royal Rumble and challenged Roman Reigns for the title at WrestleMania. The match was originally set to be a singles match but Daniel Bryan inserted himself into the match late on. The main event of Night Two of WrestleMania 37 will now see Roman Reigns defend the WWE Universal Championship in a triple threat match against Edge and Bryan.

WWE piped in cheers during Edge's appearance on SmackDown this week, but The Rated-R Superstar has been treated mostly as a heel in the run-up to WrestleMania. Pro wrestling legend Dutch Mantell gave his take on it in the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, saying that he believes Edge may be an inbetweener instead of the traditional heel or babyface:

"I think that heel and babyface terms sometimes overrated because he's going for the title and even when I used to wrestle I was like an inbetweener. I could go either way which is great because now you can wrestle anyone. Back when I wrestled we only carried, it's not like WWE who got 80 guys. We had on a big night maybe 18 so if you had eight heels and eight babyfaces so you would get eight possible guys to wrestle. If you were an inbetweener you can work both your side and their side so you can have an unlimited number of people to have matches with. I think Edge kind of follows into that."

Plans for Roman Reigns if he doesn't win at WWE WrestleMania 37

On the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer said all three men have a chance of winning the WWE Universal Championship match at WrestleMania even though Reigns is probably the favorite going in.

Meltzer also added that even if Reigns loses, WWE sees him as "the guy" and "he’s getting it back" in the future.

