WWE legend reveals he is not the head of TNA creative 

A WWE veteran has revealed that they are not the new head of TNA creative after Scott D'Amore was relieved of his position.

Scott D'Amore was named Executive Vice President of Impact Wrestling, now known as TNA Wrestling, in December 2017. He was promoted to President of TNA Wrestling last year, but Anthem Sports and Entertainment decided to move on from D'Amore earlier this month.

There have been rumors that former WWE star and ECW legend Tommy Dreamer was named the new head of TNA's creative team. The former WWE star appeared on Busted Open Radio today to set the record straight. Dreamer noted that his role in the company has not changed at all.

"Everything is staying intact how it was before with myself, Robert Evans, and Delirious from Ring of Honor. So, there are no changes, and purposefully made sure that was a thing. So, whoever reported about my stuff in my life, thank you. But, as someone who has been doing the same stuff for the entire time I've been there, nothing has changed," said Tommy Dreamer. [00:01 - 00:30]

Former WWE star Tommy Dreamer praises new AEW signing

Tommy Dreamer was ecstatic to see Deonna Purrazzo sign with All Elite Wrestling. Purrazzo spent six years with WWE but never captured a title. She has found much of her success elsewhere and is set to challenge Toni Storm for the AEW Women's Championship at Revolution next month.

Speaking on an episode of Busted Open Radio last month, Dreamer said he could not be happier for Purrazzo. The legend added that she is his friend and he is going to miss seeing her at work. Dreamer also claimed that she has the chance to be a huge asset to All Elite Wrestling if presented correctly.

"The good part about pro wrestling is when I do bump into her, you pick up that friendship right away. She was a massive, massive asset to Impact Wrestling, and she'll be a massive, massive asset if presented like 'The Virtuosa' she was last night to AEW."

Knockout's Champion Jordynne Grace competed in the Women's Royal Rumble match last month. Only time will tell if any more TNA Wrestling stars will appear on WWE television in 2024.

