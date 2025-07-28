WWE legend Rey Mysterio gets multiple AAA stars to 'beat up' El Grande Americano; Mr. Iguana involved

WWE legend Rey Mysterio made an appearance at a live event in Mexico City on Saturday, as the company had a joint event with AAA during the weekend.The former world champion, who is set to return to the ring in the coming weeks after missing the last few months with an injury, had a backstage segment with AAA stars Psycho Clown, Pagano, and Mr. Iguana.Rey Mysterio gave the AAA stars a pipe, and the latter used it to destroy a piñata of El Grande Americano. What was interesting was that the RAW Superstar (rumored to be Ludwig Kaiser) was backstage as well and watched the three AAA stars destroy his piñata.Rey Mysterio was scheduled to take on El Grande Americano at WrestleMania 41, but the injury he sustained called off the match, with Rey Fenix replacing him eventually. The WWE legend, though, still has unfinished business with the masked superstar.As for the AAA stars, Mr. Iguana has been linked to a move to the main roster after his impressive performance at Money in the Bank and Worlds Collide in early June. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostRey Mysterio reveals he would like to team up with Asuka in a mixed tag team matchThe WWE Hall of Famer recently spoke with No-Contest Wrestling and revealed one thing he would like to see WWE bring back.Rey Mysterio would love to see WWE bring back the Mixed Match Challenge and named Asuka as his ideal mixed tag team partner.&quot;You know, I really enjoy those. I think that just gets really creative when it comes down to seeing your favorite female superstar and male superstar. I know we’re a little bit sensitive with a man putting his hands on a woman so we’re trying to stay away from that, but overall, just the beautiful sport of professional wrestling in its full capacity is so beautiful to watch man. You enjoy it, I enjoy it as a wrestler. I can only imagine how the fans enjoy it as fans. I tell you what, I think I would probably go with Asuka,&quot; the WWE legend said. [H/T WrestlingInc.com]Asuka recently came back to WWE after spending a year off to recover from a serious knee injury and has reunited with Kairi Sane as The Kabuki Warriors.