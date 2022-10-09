"Sometimes women will play a little on the dark side" - WWE legend Rey Mysterio opens up about Dominik's "betrayal"

WWE legend Rey Mysterio recently addressed his relationship with his son, addressing Dominik's relationship with Rhea Ripley.

After helping his father and Edge defeat The Judgment Day at Clash at the Castle, Dominik Mysterio turned on his father and the WWE Hall of Famer. He has since joined forces with Finn Balor, Damian Priest, and Ripley. The former RAW Women's Champion seems to have a special relationship with Dominik.

Speaking to La Previa, Mysterio disclosed how he felt about his son being away from him and with The Judgment Day. He also addressed Rhea Ripley's influence over Dominik.

"You can already imagine, for those who are parents, what it feels like when a child turns their back on you. Betrayed. I feel totally betrayed. But a part of me understands that is not my son who is acting that way, but rather the manipulation by The Judgment Day and by a woman. And also thos of us who have had problems with women understand that sometimes women will play a little on the dark side. And I don't want to be misunderstood. Sometimes they take possession of one and if we are in love, or whatever, blind. We fall into it. Maybe from doing things that we shouldn't be doing," he said. (17:33 - 18:22)

The Master of the 619 also reflected on how Dominik's actions had hurt his family, especially his wife, Angie.

"For me, family is the most important and the most sacred. (...) So, it hurts me a lot to see that separation between Dominik and myself. And you can imagine my wife too, how bad she is. It's very painful," he added. (18:23 - 18:47)

Mysterio also revealed that he had tried to speak to his son several times outside the ring but could not get through to him. He added that he currently feels lost and does not know how to get Dominik to listen to him.

Rey Mysterio refused to fight his son on WWE RAW

Since Clash at the Castle, Dominik and Rey Mysterio have found themselves face-to-face several times on Monday Night RAW. However, The Master of the 619 refused to engage in a fight with his own son.

During Mysterio's last few matches on the red brand, Dominik interfered and begged his father to hit him. He even got on his knees to provoke him. Nevertheless, the former WWE Champion refused to do so. However, the distraction led The Master of the 619 losing these bouts.

Last Monday, Dominik addressed his relationship with his father, stating that he hated him. Mysterio later commented on what his son said, revealing that it hurt him.

