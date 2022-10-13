"I don't know what I'd do" - WWE icon who fell out with Triple H on returning to the company

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair has spoken about potentially returning to the company, but wonders what he will do if he comes back.

Flair left WWE last year after he requested his release and was granted it. He revealed that he wanted to take up business opportunities outside of the company, which is why he left.

On the latest edition of his To Be The Man podcast, Flair was asked if he would return to WWE now that Triple H is in charge. The Nature Boy said that he would be open to a return, but doesn't know what he can do in the company.

"I don't know what I would do. I'd love to be a part of the company and do stuff with them, but I don't know," said Flair.

The Nature Boy disclosed that WWE has filmed a documentary about him, which will be released later this year.

"It's funny, they're doing this huge documentary on me now that'll air Thanksgiving week or the week before Christmas. I think they're leaning towards Thanksgiving. Some names going around, but I think it's called "Finding Flair." This will be better than my 30 For 30 on ESPN, because I made them promise me that whatever I said they wouldn't edit. I'm not gonna do something that's gonna be edited again," said the 16-time world champion. [H/T WrestlingInc]

Ric Flair® @RicFlairNatrBoy Just Landed & Wanted To Finish My Thoughts. After Being Put Under In 4 Different Surgeries In 7 Weeks, I Totally Understand The Fear & Anxiety Of Being Put To Sleep & Not Waking Up. You’ve Had One Of The Greatest Careers! Your Legacy Will Live On Forever! Much Respect! @TripleH Just Landed & Wanted To Finish My Thoughts. After Being Put Under In 4 Different Surgeries In 7 Weeks, I Totally Understand The Fear & Anxiety Of Being Put To Sleep & Not Waking Up. You’ve Had One Of The Greatest Careers! Your Legacy Will Live On Forever! Much Respect! @TripleH https://t.co/soaX9UOZZC

Ric Flair's friendship with WWE's Triple H has hit a rough patch

Ric Flair revealed earlier this year that his friendship with Triple H has deteriorated over the last year or so.

The Nature Boy said that the issues over "The Man" trademark caused him and Triple H to fall out. Flair stated that although they've fallen out, he still reached out to The Game's wife Stephanie McMahon after Triple H fell ill.

He further added that all relationships have ups and downs and that the two will remain friends forever.

