Ric Flair says top WWE Superstar's current gimmick is "generic"

WWE RAW Superstar Seth Rollins' current gimmick is too generic for legend Ric Flair, who thinks that Rollins has had too many character changes lately.

The two-time WWE Champion has been 'The Messiah' and now 'The Visionary', both over-the-top heel characters, in the last few years. Rollins' latest gimmick has seen him wear colorful attire, while also being arrogant.

Ric Flair, on his Wooooo Nation Uncensored podcast, was asked by host Mark Madden about Seth Rollins' current character. The Nature Boy is not a fan of Rollins' current gimmick and liked "The Architect" gimmick.

"Generic (on Rollins' current gimmick). I had a guy who asked me the other day, 'Why does Seth Rollins have so many (gimmicks)?' I loved 'The Architect' because he's a really technically skilled guy. Where 'The Messiah' came from and now, wasn't he doing something with (Visionary), something with 'swag', I don't know what he is right now. He's a very skilled technical wrestler but I don't know what his character is really," said Flair. (From 17:42 to 18:15)

Flair says he doesn't like the multiple changes to Rollins' gimmick and doesn't understand why WWE has done it.

Could Seth Rollins turn babyface soon in WWE?

At Royal Rumble, Rollins faced Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship. He won the match by disqualifcation, after The Tribal Chief refused to release him from the Guillotine after Rollins held on to the ropes.

Reigns then attacked Rollins with a chair, which evoked a strong response from the crowd who sided with the latter.

Hall of Famer Booker T feels that moment made Rollins a babyface with the crowd. But, the RAW star didn't show babyface tendencies when he appeared on the Red brand after Royal Rumble.

