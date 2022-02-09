×
Create
Notifications

Ric Flair says top WWE Superstar's current gimmick is "generic"

Ric Flair wants to see Seth Rollins revert to his Architect gimmick
Ric Flair wants to see Seth Rollins revert to his Architect gimmick
Nishant Jayaram
SENIOR ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Feb 09, 2022 07:47 PM IST
News

WWE RAW Superstar Seth Rollins' current gimmick is too generic for legend Ric Flair, who thinks that Rollins has had too many character changes lately.

The two-time WWE Champion has been 'The Messiah' and now 'The Visionary', both over-the-top heel characters, in the last few years. Rollins' latest gimmick has seen him wear colorful attire, while also being arrogant.

Reigns vs. Omega- who had the better year?

Vote now
Male nominees

Ric Flair, on his Wooooo Nation Uncensored podcast, was asked by host Mark Madden about Seth Rollins' current character. The Nature Boy is not a fan of Rollins' current gimmick and liked "The Architect" gimmick.

"Generic (on Rollins' current gimmick). I had a guy who asked me the other day, 'Why does Seth Rollins have so many (gimmicks)?' I loved 'The Architect' because he's a really technically skilled guy. Where 'The Messiah' came from and now, wasn't he doing something with (Visionary), something with 'swag', I don't know what he is right now. He's a very skilled technical wrestler but I don't know what his character is really," said Flair. (From 17:42 to 18:15)
His outfits are just on a level beyond ours right now @WWERollins https://t.co/nnGGXh97S4

Flair says he doesn't like the multiple changes to Rollins' gimmick and doesn't understand why WWE has done it.

Could Seth Rollins turn babyface soon in WWE?

“you look like you’ve seen a ghost, big dog” 😭😭 #RoyalRumble https://t.co/2YwAnlkxAR

At Royal Rumble, Rollins faced Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship. He won the match by disqualifcation, after The Tribal Chief refused to release him from the Guillotine after Rollins held on to the ropes.

Reigns then attacked Rollins with a chair, which evoked a strong response from the crowd who sided with the latter.

Hall of Famer Booker T feels that moment made Rollins a babyface with the crowd. But, the RAW star didn't show babyface tendencies when he appeared on the Red brand after Royal Rumble.

Also ReadArticle Continues below

Please H/T Wooooo Nation Uncensored and Sportskeeda if you use any of the above quotes.

Was Eddie Guerrero the greatest heel of all time? Here's what a WWE Hall of Famer has to say

Edited by Anirudh B
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी