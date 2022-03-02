Ric Flair told AEW star he's better than Seth Rollins in front of the WWE Superstar

WWE legend Ric Flair told Buddy Matthews (FKA Buddy Murphy) that he is better than Seth Rollins when they were in the same room.

Rollins and Murphy worked together as a team in WWE. They first joined forces with AOP and later competed as a duo. They had a long storyline with the Mysterios before they had a singles feud after Murphy turned on Rollins.

While speaking about new AEW star Buddy Matthews on his Wooooo Nation Uncensored podcast, Ric Flair revealed that he once told Matthews that he's better than Rollins when the former Univiersal Champion was in the same room.

"I have a special place for Buddy Murphy. I like Buddy Murphy a lot. I think that he's a better (chuckles) - I used to tell him, 'You're better than Seth Rollins.' Remember when they were together? I used to tell him, 'Don't ever take a backseat to Seth. You're better.' I'm a bit obnoxious (about) the way I handle things sometimes (laughs). I said it in the room with Seth right there," said Flair. (From 26:05 to 26:25)

The Nature Boy thinks that the new AEW star is a talented performer with good in-ring abilities.

Buddy Murphy and Seth Rollins were to reform in WWE

WWE @WWE @WWERollins is out to teach his former disciple, @WWE_Murphy, a lesson when they clash this Friday on the final #SmackDown before #SurvivorSeries .@WWERollins is out to teach his former disciple, @WWE_Murphy, a lesson when they clash this Friday on the final #SmackDown before #SurvivorSeries. https://t.co/oPeeXmSwBc

Following his release from WWE, Murphy revealed that the plans were for him and Rollins to get back together.

"The endgame was that I was gonna be back with Seth. That was the endgame. I don't think they had any idea about the Aalyah thing," said the AEW star.

Matthews was let go by the company in June 2021, bringing to an end his eight-year career with the company, while he and Rollins never got the chance to reunite.

