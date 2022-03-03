"They couldn't follow that" - Ric Flair names WWE and AEW stars he would've liked to team with

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair would've been interested in teaming with Randy Orton or MJF if he were in his prime.

Flair's last wrestling match was over a decade ago in IMPACT Wrestling when he faced his old rival Sting. His final WWE match was against Shawn Michaels at WrestleMania 24.

The Nature Boy was asked by a fan on his Wooooo Nation Uncensored podcast about the current pro wrestling stars that he would have liked to team up with.

"If it was AEW, I'd want to tag with MJF. In WWE, tag up with (Randy) Orton," said Flair. (From 1:17:15 to 1:17:50)

Flair stated that he had tagged with Orton in the past, but he wasn't in his prime then.

"Yeah, but I was old then. You (Madden) asked me in my prime. They couldn't follow that around," said The Nature Boy.

Flair and Orton teamed up several times when they were part of Evolution and have also faced each other on several occasions.

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair has spoken glowingly about Randy Orton and MJF in the past

Ric Flair® @RicFlairNatrBoy @RandyOrton , No Matter What Scenario You Are In, 20 Years Later, You Remain The Best Performer In The Business Today! .@RandyOrton, No Matter What Scenario You Are In, 20 Years Later, You Remain The Best Performer In The Business Today!

The Nature Boy has lavished praise on both Orton and MJF in the past. The Hall of Famer feels that Orton is one of the best in the world, alongside Kenny Omega and AJ Styles.

"I put him (Omega) and AJ Styles and Randy Orton, and there’s a lot of good ones, but I put those three pretty much in a class of their own," Flair said.

He has also compared MJF's work on the mic to himself and stated that the AEW star knows how to get heat from the fans. The Long Islander's feud with CM Punk has been very well received by the wrestling community. The two stars will clash in a Dog Collar match at AEW Revolution on March 6.

