WWE legend on Roman Reigns possibly facing Bloodline member soon after huge betrayal

Bully Ray, aka Bubba Ray Dudley, recently gave his thoughts on Sami Zayn possibly challenging Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Zayn became an honorary member of The Bloodline in September 2022 when Reigns officially welcomed him into the group. Many fans believe the storyline will result in the three-time Intercontinental Champion being kicked out of the faction.

During a recent episode of Busted Open, Bully Ray explained why he has enjoyed The Bloodline's interactions so much. The WWE Hall of Famer also spoke about Zayn receiving louder crowd reactions than Reigns:

"People will let you know what's working and not working, and obviously the WWE is listening to what the people are telling them about Sami Zayn," Bully Ray said. "If you were to book Sami Zayn versus Roman Reigns right now for that world title, those people would firmly be behind Sami. There are a lot of twists and turns to come up in this story."

Reigns and Zayn teamed up in a losing effort against Kevin Owens and the returning John Cena on the December 30 episode of SmackDown. Last week, the Bloodline leader apologized to Zayn after blaming him for the defeat.

Bully Ray applauds Roman Reigns-Sami Zayn storyline development

Before their match against Cena and Owens, Zayn asked Reigns if he had a problem with fans chanting "Sami! Sami!" during The Bloodline's segments. The Head of the Table paused for a few seconds before reassuring a nervous Zayn that he did not mind.

Bully Ray believes WWE's decision-makers made the right call by addressing the chants as part of a storyline:

"There is [tension] and it's getting Sami over, and they actually have taken something that started to happen organically in the arenas every night and turned it into a story, and I love that. That story was the people chanting for Sami."

Owens is set to face Zayn in a one-on-one match on Friday's episode of SmackDown. The RAW Superstar will also challenge Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at the Royal Rumble on January 28.

Do you think Roman Reigns vs. Sami Zayn will happen in the near future? Let us know in the comments section below.

