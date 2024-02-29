WWE legend's return would "really mean something" in Triple H's creative era, Dutch Mantell says

Triple H has booked main roster storylines since replacing Vince McMahon as WWE's creative figurehead in July 2022. Dutch Mantell, formerly known as Zeb Colter, recently gave his thoughts on whether The Game could use Glenn Jacobs on television again one day.

Jacobs is best known for portraying the Kane character between 1997 and 2021. Away from the ring, the 56-year-old has served as the mayor of Knox County, Tennessee, since 2018. He also recently all but confirmed his wrestling retirement in an interview with David Gornoski.

On Story Time with Dutch Mantell, Mantell said he understands why Jacobs does not plan to wrestle again. If he does return, however, the legendary manager expects Triple H to present the Hall of Famer as a special attraction:

"If he had to come back and make an appearance, especially now, he would actually really mean something," Mantell stated. "Because now Triple H has WWE, he's got them in good shape." [7:35 – 7:50]

Jacobs last wrestled in 2021 when he competed in the Men's Royal Rumble. The Undertaker's storyline brother lasted almost two minutes in the match before being eliminated by Damian Priest.

Dutch Mantell knew Glenn Jacobs before he joined WWE

In the mid-1990s, Glenn Jacobs briefly lived with Dutch Mantell while wrestling in Puerto Rico.

Mantell, a booker and wrestler at the time, only has good things to say about Jacobs as a person inside and outside the wrestling industry:

"He learned the business [in Puerto Rico] I think more than he ever has until he went to WWF [WWE]. He learned their style when he went there. I don't think he's ever forgotten it, and I lived with him, great guy, but I'm glad I got him down there and he didn't have a bad story to tell about Puerto Rico." [5:59 – 6:27]

In 2023, Jacobs spoke to Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter about Vince McMahon's decision to sell WWE to Endeavor.

Would you like to see Glenn Jacobs wrestle one more time? Let us know in the comments section below.

Please credit Story Time with Dutch Mantell and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

Former WWE writer responds to Dave Meltzer's comments HERE