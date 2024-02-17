A WWE legend's son made his first-ever appearance for WWE in the ring tonight. However, as some might expect, he is not Bron Breakker, the son of Rick Steiner.

Brogan Finlay has been waiting to debut in the company for quite some time. He's very famous in the indie scene and has also created an impression online. During an NXT house show in Tampa, William Regal's son, Charlie Dempsey, took on the real-life son of Fit Finlay, Brogan. Both of the stars' fathers are WWE Hall of Famers.

At the same time as the NXT live event, Bron Breakker, yet another generational star, chose SmackDown as his next home.

Following the match, Brogan spoke up, saying that they were finishing what their fathers started.

"Finishing what our dads started..." he wrote.

It was also Brogan's first-ever match for the company, having signed with the company earlier.

His first outing ended in a loss, with Charlie Dempsey winning at the end of the night. However, the crowd loved the debut and discussed it on social media, marking a promising start to the star's career in the company.

It remains to be seen how Finlay's career ends up, but with the number of generational stars such as Ava, Bron Breakker, Charlie Dempsey, Dominik Mysterio, and now Brogan Finlay on the roster, fans will wait to see what happens when they interact with each other.

