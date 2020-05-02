WWE Legend says he carried John Cena during their match a few years ago

John Cena

WWE legend and former WWE Monday Night RAW General Manager, Eric Bischoff has recently been taking subtle jabs at 16-time WWE World Champion, John Cena for some bizarre, undisclosed reasons.

In the aftermath of WrestleMania 36, Bischoff fired his initial shot at Cena when he labeled the latter as a "wannabe" and in another recent tweet, Bischoff has claimed that he also carried Cena through their match back in 2005.

Eric Bischoff says he carried John Cena during their WWE Title match in 2005

In a recent tweet, former WWE Monday Night RAW GM, Eric Bischoff was asked how sharing the ring with John Cena and challenging him for the WWE Championship while he was in the prime stages of his career felt like.

Bischoff, who has been going off on Cena in recent weeks, claimed that he carried the former 'Dr. of Thuganomics' through an entire match when Bischoff had challenged him for the WWE Title back in 2005.

Here is what Bischoff tweeted:

Hurt my back carrying him through this match. https://t.co/kABmbgeR44 — Eric Bischoff (@EBischoff) May 1, 2020

Eric Bischoff's previous jabs at Cena

At WrestleMania 36, John Cena challenged 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt in the first-ever Firefly Funhouse Match and during their collision under the unique stipulations, Cena portrayed a unique New World Order appearance.

Bischoff being a former member of the nWo didn't appreciate Cena's efforts and took to Twitter and called him a "wannabe". While it remains unknown why Bischoff decided to go off on Cena, the latter is yet to respond to the shots taken by the former RAW GM.

As we all know, Eric Bischoff was a vital member of the nWo back in the day along with the likes of Hulk Hogan, Scott Hall, and Kevin Nash and mostly provided the promo work for the faction in WCW.

When was Eric Bischoff's last run in WWE?

Eric Bischoff was appointed as the Executive Director of WWE SmackDown back in 2019. However, the former WWE RAW General Manager was eventually let-go and released from his WWE contract within the space of a few short months and was replaced by Bruce Prichard instead.

As of now, it remains to be seen if WWE will rehire Bischoff in the future. But now that the former WWE on-screen personnel has taken another shot at one of WWE's biggest Superstars of all time, could all this possibly lead to an unlikely feud between Bischoff and Cena?

Cena was last seen at WrestleMania 36 when he lost to his arch-rival Bray Wyatt and could possibly make his return once WWE shows are up and running as usual.