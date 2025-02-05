WWE legend says he's proud of The Bloodline

The Bloodline faction has consistently demonstrated dominance in WWE over the past few years. While some may still not fully embrace the storyline, Rikishi praised the Stamford-based promotion for providing the Anoa'i family members with a major platform.

Jey Uso won the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble Match at the Lucas Oil Stadium this past Saturday. As one of the final two contenders, The YEET Master eliminated John Cena to punch his ticket for WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas.

Speaking on his Off The Top podcast, Rikishi acknowledged the success of The Bloodline members, including Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso, Solo Sikoa, Jacob Fatu, Roman Reigns, and The Rock. The WWE Hall of Famer emphasized the Anoa'i family's long history in wrestling:

"I'm just proud; I'm proud of Jey [Uso], Jimmy, Solo [Sikoa], Jacob [Fatu], [and] Roman [Reigns], just set the pace. The Rock is on a whole new level, conquered Hollywood, and now in with the company. So it's a good day for the family. I'm glad that the company and the world has recognized, this wasn't given to us. This was a family that has [given] blood, sweat, and tears for 75-plus years," Rikishi said. [From 09:36 to 10:12]

Rikishi has a message for WWE after Jey Uso's big win at Royal Rumble

Main Event Jey's victory in the Men's Royal Rumble Match deeply moved his father, Rikishi. The 59-year-old expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the fans and praised Triple H's creative management with a touching message. In the same episode of Off The Top podcast, Rikishi said:

"It is YEET Mania for sure. The YEET Man is on fire. The YEET Man has put in work. For us, as a family that has seen personally, the struggle, the hard work, what the kid has went through. Thank you to the WWE, Thank you to the WWE Universe for believing in this kid."

The wrestling world will have to wait and see whether The OG Bloodline member will challenge Gunther or Cody Rhodes for the main event at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas.

While using any quotes from this article, please credit Off The Top and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

