WWE legend seemingly teases comeback 10 years after last match

A WWE Hall of Famer has seemingly teased a potential return to the ring. The veteran has not competed in a match since Royal Rumble 2024.

The star in question is John Bradshaw Layfield, known to fans as JBL. The 57-year-old is a former WWE Champion and a three-time Tag Team Champion with Ron Simmons as the Acolytes Protection Agency (APA). Bradshaw took to social media today to share that he was getting back in the gym. He hilariously referred to CrossFit as "CrossFat" and teased a comeback as seen in his message below.

"CrossFat training continues in the Great State. No water jugs, no silly elbow sleeves, no gloves, no snowflakes. Old school. #biggestcomebacksinceresurrection," he wrote.

JBL was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2020. He briefly served as Baron Corbin's manager as well in 2022-2023 but the partnership did not catch on with fans.

JBL comments on his time managing Baron Corbin in WWE

WWE veteran JBL recently discussed working as Baron Corbin's manager and why it didn't work out.

In an interview on Story Time with Dutch Mantell last year, Layfield praised The Lone Wolf as being a talented performer and a smart guy. JBL claimed he was not sure why it ended and he didn't have access to the company's creative. He added that he was just doing what he was told while he was Corbin's manager.

"Baron's a very talented guy, and they brought me in for kind of a one-off and then I came back several times," JBL continued. "I don't know if anything happened or if it was just the run [ending]. I didn't have access to creative. I just did whatever they were telling me." [From 07:02 – 07:15]

You can checkout JBL's comments in the video below:

Baron Corbin recently spent some time back in NXT and formed a tag team with Bron Breakker. The duo captured the NXT Tag Team Champions before dropping the titles to Axiom and Nathan Frazer. Breakker was selected by RAW in this year's draft and Corbin has returned to the main roster on SmackDown.

