WWE legend sends brutal insult to former champion ahead of RAW

A WWE Hall of Famer delivered a savage insult to a current superstar ahead of tonight's RAW in Chicago.

Just a few hours before RAW, Bubba Ray Dudley and Piper Niven got into a back-and-forth banter on X. It began when Niven came to the aid of her tag team partner Chelsea Green, who was unhappy with the WWE legend for powerbombing her real-life husband Matt Cardona on a burning table recently.

It became a little personal when Bubba Ray went the controversial route and poked fun at Niven's weight after she indirectly called him old.

"Your chin also… The 2nd one…" Bubba Ray wrote in response to Niven.

Expand Tweet

The banter has been ongoing for more than 24 hours now, and it's unclear if it will lead somewhere. It's most likely a work, considering Matt Cardona threatened to sue Bubba Ray Dudley, actor Paul Walter Hauser, and the promotion REVOLVER for what happened to him at the Ready or Not PPV.

Cardona faced Hauser in a Slammy vs. Emmy Winner-Take-All Match, with Bubba Ray helping the latter win the bout. Hauser lit the table on fire before the WWE Hall of Famer delivered a powerbomb.

Expand Tweet

Chelsea Green came to the aid of her husband online while her tag team partner had her back. Bubba Ray is living up to his Bully Ray character, though some fans might find his recent shot at Piper Niven out of line.

Piper Niven joins list of injured WWE superstars ahead of WrestleMania 40

Several WWE superstars, such as CM Punk, Charlotte Flair, Sonya Deville, and Shotzi, are set to miss WrestleMania 40 due to injuries. Seth Rollins was barely cleared from a knee injury, and Asuka is also hobbling with knee trouble.

Add Piper Niven to the list since she's reportedly dealing with a broken hand. Niven last wrestled on the February 5th episode of Main Event when she teamed up with Chelsea Green against Tegan Nox and Natalya.

Expand Tweet

The recovery timeline for the former Women's Tag Team Champion remains unclear, so there's a chance she could be out until after WrestleMania 40. There are currently no plans involving Niven and Green – or even any indication that the Women's Tag Team titles will be defended – on the Grandest Stage of Them All.