"We are adorable"- WWE legend sends a message to Alexa Bliss

WWE Superstar Alexa Bliss received a heartfelt message from Trish Stratus after a recent live event.

The Hall of Famer made several appearances during the latest WWE live event in Kingston, Canada. She shared the ring with Little Miss Bliss at one point, and the duo seemingly had a lot of fun.

A fan page later shared a picture of the two female stars from the live event. Stratus shared the photo on her Instagram story and wrote that the two are adorable.

Bliss reposted Stratus' story on her Instagram as well. Check it out below:

Trish Stratus sends a message to Bliss after the WWE Kingston live event

Alexa Bliss has previously stated that she wants to face Trish Stratus

The former RAW Women's Champion was scheduled to face the Hall of Famer in the inaugural Evolution pay-per-view. Later, that match turned into a tag team contest between Alexa Bliss and Mickie James vs. Stratus and Lita. However, Little Miss Bliss was not cleared to compete due to concussions, and Alicia Fox replaced her in the bout.

In 2020, Little Miss Bliss chatted with Vicente Beltrán of ViBe & Wrestling and revealed that she wants to take on Trish Stratus at Evolution II if the event ever occurs.

"Probably Trish because that was the match that was originally supposed to happen or a tag match with Lita... I think the original match of what it was supposed to be is the one that I would want to have so I can go back and mark that off my match bucket list,"Alexa said.

Trish Stratus' last match took place at SummerSlam 2019. The WWE Hall of Famer lost to Charlotte Flair in a singles competition that night.

Would you like to see a singles match between Bliss and Trish? Sound off in the comments below.

