WWE legend sends one-word message to Mandy Rose amid comparisons between the two

Throughout her career, Mandy Rose has often been labeled as the modern-day version of Trish Stratus by many fans.

While many thought that her return to the NXT brand in 2021 was a demotion, Rose has since become one of the top stars in the industry as the leader of Toxic Attraction and NXT Women's Champion. She is now receiving well-deserved recognition not just from fans, but from WWE legends as well.

Trish Stratus recently reacted to an interview where Rose spoke about the comparisons between herself and the WWE Hall of Famer. Stratus sent a one-word message to the reigning NXT Women's Champion and tagged her on Instagram.

Check out a screengrab of Trish's reaction below:

Rose also reacted to Trish's tweet with a couple of emojis:

Stratus recently made her return to WWE programming when she appeared on the August 22 episode of Monday Night RAW. The former WWE Women's Champion confronted Bayley, Dakota Kai, and IYO SKY ahead of their Clash at the Castle bout against Bianca Belair, Asuka, and Alexa Bliss.

Mandy Rose recently commented on Triple H becoming the Head of Creative for WWE

Mandy Rose has been a part of WWE for years. While she has established her position at the top of the NXT women's division, she is no stranger to the main roster.

Speaking to USA Network in a recent interview, the reigning NXT Women's Champion was asked about her thoughts on Triple H becoming WWE's new Head of Creative.

She stated that morale has been great since the change and also expressed her happiness with The Game now being in charge. Rose said:

"The morale has been great from what I’ve seen and been around. I think it’s awesome having Triple H 'back in charge' in the sense of heading up creative and other aspects of WWE and NXT. I’ve always gotten along well with Triple H. I think he’s extremely logical and obviously his expertise — that’s a given, he’s unmatched."

Mandy Rose's next defense of the NXT Women's Championship will be at this weekend's Worlds Collide event. She will put her title on the line against Meiko Satomura and Blair Davenport in a Triple Threat Match.

