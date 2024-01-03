WWE legend shares inspirational message following RAW

WWE kicked the year off in a major way with WWE RAW: Day 1 and now a Hall of Famer has issued his first statement of support to fans for 2024. The legendary superstar who voiced his encouragement was Rikishi.

RAW Day 1 featured several members of the legendary Anoa'i Family and the Samoans of pro wrestling prominently - Nia Jax opened up with a hard-fought win over Becky Lynch, Rikishi's son Jey Uso teamed with Kofi Kingston to defeat Imperium, and then Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson made a big return to take out Jinder Mahal and tease a big match against Roman Reigns.

Rikishi took to Instagram today with a bold message of positivity and encouragement to kick off the new year.

"Work hard, make each day your masterpiece," he wrote on the graphic of himself.

The wrestler formerly known as The Sultan then captioned the photo with another message of support for 2024.

"Let’s go work #2024 We feast!!" he wrote.

Rikishi posted the same graphic to his Instagram Stories, but attached the "Smile" single from rappers Scarface and 2Pac, with singer Johnny P.

Rikishi welcomes CM Punk back to WWE

CM Punk returned to the WWE ring at two non-televised live events last week. He defeated Dominik Mysterio on December 26 at Madison Square Garden in New York City, and then again on December 30 at KIA Forum in Los Angeles.

Several stars were backstage for both of these Holiday Tour events as they were seen as significant compared to the usual non-televised house shows. Rikishi and his crew were in attendance for the show in Los Angeles, and he met with several superstars backstage, including Punk.

WWE released footage of The Second City Saint catching up with the former Headshrinker Fatu backstage at the event. The one-time former Intercontinental Champions greeted each other and embraced.

"How are you, my man? God bless you son, it's good to see you, man. Welcome home!," Rikishi said to Punk, who also asked how the Hall of Famer was doing.

The father of Solo Sikoa and The Usos last appeared on WWE TV during The Undertaker's retirement ceremony at Survivor Series 2020. Fans have often tweeted about wanting to see the former Junior Fatu get involved in The Bloodline's storyline, but that has not happened yet.

How would you book Rikishi's involvement in The Bloodline's storyline? Where does Rikishi rank on your list of all-time great WWE Superstars? Sound off in the comments section below!