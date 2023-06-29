WWE Legend shares rare feat that many current stars are yet to achieve

WWE legend and current Impact star Mickie James has accomplished something that no other star before her managed to do.

James began her wrestling career in 1999 when she was just 20 years old. She started on the independent circuit but made her name in WWE and TNA/Impact Wrestling. She's a future Hall of Famer for both companies and will likely be inducted once she retires.

In a recent post on Twitter, the 43-year-old legend retweeted an image of the old WWE Women's Championship, the Divas Championship, and the TNA Women's Championship. James commented that she's the only one to have held the three titles in history.

"Ps. I stand alone," James wrote.

Mickie James is a five-time WWE Women's Champion, a one-time Divas Champion, and a five-time Impact Knockouts World Champion. It's true that James is the only superstar to hold all three titles, and it will be a tough task to match her since most of the former Divas Champions are retired.

The only remaining superstars who have a chance to do it include Charlotte, Michelle McCool, Beth Phoenix, Melina, and Paige. The first four are missing the Impact Knockouts World Championship on their resume, while Paige only has the Divas Championship to her name at the moment.

McCool and Phoenix would have to join Impact if they want a shot at it, as well as Charlotte. Melina has the most realistic chance of doing it since she already wrestled for Impact, while Paige would need a run in both companies later in her career to accomplish it.

Mickie James on the last sacred thing in WWE

In an interview with Busted Open Radio, Mickie James opened up about her feelings on The Undertaker's WrestleMania winning streak. James thought that it should have never ended because it was that sacred for the industry back then.

"I never wanted Taker's streak to end. I thought that it could have... The longevity he's had, and all these moments that he's had throughout wrestling history, at this point, wrestling televised history, and that was this one sacred thing that we still had left. I understand the mindset and why, but also, I'm like, 'No. No.' I would've been happier the other way. That's just me." (h/t Wrestling Inc.)

Mickie James is currently out of action due to a couple of injuries. She was reportedly cleared to return in the past few weeks, but her unique deal with Impact Wrestling affects future plans for her, per Fightful Select.

Do you think Mickie James will go back to WWE for one more run or retire with Impact Wrestling? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

