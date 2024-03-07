WWE legend shares unique idea for Gunther to claim victory

A WWE legend shared a unique idea for Gunther to emerge victorious in an upcoming match. The leader of Imperium is the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion in company history.

There will be a Gauntlet match next week on RAW to determine the challenger for the Intercontinental title. Sami Zayn, Chad Gable, Ricochet, Bronson Reed, Shinsuke Nakamura, and The Judgment Day's JD McDonagh will be competing for a chance at the gold.

On Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray suggested that the RAW star might win a match by forcing a superstar to submit with his patented chops. Dominik Mysterio fell victim to the champion's chops this past Monday night on WWE RAW before tapping out in the Boston Crab.

"Gunther can beat you with a chop. Gunther’s chops look good, they sound good, people cringe when they hear a Gunther Chop. You can see the red marks it leaves on somebody’s chest. I would love to see somebody tap out to Gunther’s chops," he said. [H/T: Wrestling Inc]

Former WWE writer names Gunther as his MVP of 2023

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo recently praised the Intercontinental Champion and named Gunther as his MVP of last year.

The 36-year-old has become one of the most feared superstars on the main roster during his time as Intercontinental Champion. He has overcome every obstacle in his way during his historic title reign.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo, the legend praised Gunther and gave him an A+ for being consistent every time he performs. Russo added that the RAW star knows what he is doing and is believable on WWE television.

"I am going on performance, performance alone... I am talking about consistent performance, in control, believable, knows what he is doing. Yeah, I am with you bro, I give him [Gunther] an A+. This guy knows what he is doing." [13:19 onwards]

You can check out Russo's comments in the video below:

The leader of Imperium has put together a reign with the Intercontinental Champion that will be remembered for a long time. It will be fascinating to see if he is finally dethroned next month and a new Intercontinental Champion is crowned at WWE WrestleMania 40.

