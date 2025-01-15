WWE legend Sunny makes surprising request while in jail

WWE Hall of Famer Tammy "Sunny" Sytch made a surprising request while in prison. The veteran was sentenced to 17 years in prison for her involvement in a car crash that took the life of a 75-year-old man in 2022.

Sunny's blood alcohol level during the time of the crash was 3.5 times higher than the legal limit. PWInsider obtained a letter Sunny sent a letter to Judge Karen A. Foxman requesting a reduced sentence. The WWE legend noted that she had a job lined up with Stephen P. New and was looking to reduce her time in jail.

"I have also begun making plans for my life after release from prison. My former business attorney, Stephen P. New, has offered me a job in his office as a Paralegal, and has also offered me free housing while I am getting on my feet," she wrote.

The veteran added that she prays the court will have mercy and modify her sentence.

"I pray this Honorable Court will grant me grace and mercy in their consideration of this request to modify my sentence by running the incarcerative portions of my sentence on Count 1 and 2 concurrent, or issue whatever relief this Court deems appropriate," she added.

WWE Hall of Famer reacts to Sunny being sentenced to 17 years in prison

WWE legend Teddy Long shared his thoughts on Sunny's prison sentence and noted that it was a tragic story.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast, Long shared that he did not know Sytch very well. The WWE Hall of Famer stated that it was sad to see how much addiction can take over someone's life.

"I didn't know her very well, I did meet her and everything. She was always a nice lady, very nice, and, you know, it's just sad to see, you know, how drugs and things can really take over people and cause them to, you know, have such a tragic life, and this is pretty much tragic for her," Teddy Long said. [From 5:59 to 6:16]

You can check out Long's comments in the video below:

As of now, Sytch is not scheduled to be released from jail until September 23, 2039. Only time will tell if her letter causes her sentence to be reduced.

