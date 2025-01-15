  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE legend Sunny makes surprising request while in jail

WWE legend Sunny makes surprising request while in jail

By Robert Lentini
Modified Jan 15, 2025 21:29 GMT
The legend is currently serving time in prison. [Image credits: WWE.com]
The legend is currently serving time in prison. [Image credits: WWE.com]

WWE Hall of Famer Tammy "Sunny" Sytch made a surprising request while in prison. The veteran was sentenced to 17 years in prison for her involvement in a car crash that took the life of a 75-year-old man in 2022.

Sunny's blood alcohol level during the time of the crash was 3.5 times higher than the legal limit. PWInsider obtained a letter Sunny sent a letter to Judge Karen A. Foxman requesting a reduced sentence. The WWE legend noted that she had a job lined up with Stephen P. New and was looking to reduce her time in jail.

"I have also begun making plans for my life after release from prison. My former business attorney, Stephen P. New, has offered me a job in his office as a Paralegal, and has also offered me free housing while I am getting on my feet," she wrote.
also-read-trending Trending

The veteran added that she prays the court will have mercy and modify her sentence.

"I pray this Honorable Court will grant me grace and mercy in their consideration of this request to modify my sentence by running the incarcerative portions of my sentence on Count 1 and 2 concurrent, or issue whatever relief this Court deems appropriate," she added.
youtube-cover

WWE Hall of Famer reacts to Sunny being sentenced to 17 years in prison

WWE legend Teddy Long shared his thoughts on Sunny's prison sentence and noted that it was a tragic story.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast, Long shared that he did not know Sytch very well. The WWE Hall of Famer stated that it was sad to see how much addiction can take over someone's life.

"I didn't know her very well, I did meet her and everything. She was always a nice lady, very nice, and, you know, it's just sad to see, you know, how drugs and things can really take over people and cause them to, you know, have such a tragic life, and this is pretty much tragic for her," Teddy Long said. [From 5:59 to 6:16]

You can check out Long's comments in the video below:

youtube-cover

As of now, Sytch is not scheduled to be released from jail until September 23, 2039. Only time will tell if her letter causes her sentence to be reduced.

tagline-banner-image

Quick Links

Edited by Jeevak Ambalgi
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी