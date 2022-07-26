"One-trick pony" - WWE legend takes a huge shot at Becky Lynch's rival

Jerry 'The King' Lawler has given his opinion on Becky Lynch's current feud. The WWE Hall of Famer's words certainly won't appease Bianca Belair fans.

For the first time since this year's WrestleMania, Lynch and Belair will have a televised singles match on Saturday, July 30, at SummerSlam. The EST of WWE has clarified that she is looking to write the final chapter of their rivalry this time.

Speaking on last week's RAW Talk, Lawler maintained kayfabe and took a shot at the RAW Women's Champion:

"Bianca Belair does need Becky Lynch. Because, let's face it, Bianca Belair, without that title — she's a one-trick pony. When you get past that long, braided hair, what's she got? Nothing." [0:30-0:42]

The WWE legend also praised Lynch and went on to predict the outcome of their SummerSlam match. According to Lawler, the Irish star will seem unstoppable after ending Belair's reign:

"Becky Lynch, on the other hand — she's a national treasure. I understand they're gonna put her picture on the Euro — over in Ireland! It's amazing. And when she gets that title back at SummerSlam, there's no stopping Big Time Becks." [0:42-0:56]

How many times have Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair gone one-on-one on WWE TV?

SummerSlam 2022 will mark the fifth televised singles encounter between the two women. Interestingly, their first clash happened at the same event last year, which saw Belair infamously lose in 26 seconds.

Out of four on-screen clashes thus far, the match at Extreme Rules 2021 ended in a no contest, so it does not count as a win for either competitor. Hence, the record remains in Lynch's favor, with two singles victories over her current rival.

Bianca Belair, of course, had her big moment when she dethroned Big Time Becks at WrestleMania 38. It will be interesting to see if the RAW Women's Champion can repeat this result on July 30.

