WWE legend teases coming out of retirement to confront John Cena at WrestleMania 41

A WWE Hall of Famer has given a big warning to John Cena days after the 47-year-old's shocking heel turn at Elimination Chamber 2025. Ric Flair has warned Cena that The Franchise Player would have to go through him to get to the record-breaking 17th world title at WrestleMania 41 against Cody Rhodes.

The Leader of The Cenation did the unthinkable by turning to the dark side for the first time in more than two decades at last week's premium live event. Following his win in the Men's Elimination Chamber Match, John attacked his WrestleMania 41 opponent, Cody Rhodes, and established a new blockbuster pairing with The Rock. He left the arena with The Great One and rapper Travis Scott, who also assaulted Cody.

It's no secret that fans have been clamoring to see Cena become the 17-time World Champion by winning the Undisputed WWE Title in Las Vegas. However, Ric Flair, who's tied with the Hollywood megastar at 16 world titles, has made it known on his X account that the latter won't have it easy.

". @JohnCena Will Have To Go Through Me To Get To 17! Just Saying! WOOOOO!" Flair wrote.

For those unaware, Flair last competed in 2022 and hasn't since stepped inside the ring. It remains to be seen if The Nature Boy's warning translates to an on-screen confrontation between him and Cena down the line.

Bill Apter on John Cena's heel turn

On the latest edition of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine, Bill Apter explained why WWE might have chosen to turn Cena to the dark side. The veteran journalist said that The Leader of The Cenation's heel turn has made his feud with Cody Rhodes way more compelling than it would have been if he had remained a babyface.

"Luckily, I didn't expect this. I didn't see it coming; it was great. It was done so well. My question was when Cena won the match, Elimination Chamber, what reason did he have to turn against Cody because he was gonna get the match? I figured it out that Cody against John Cena without some drama was gonna be Cody against Cena. But now that John Cena turned heel with that crazed look on his face, when The Rock went [imitates The Final Boss], it was fabulous!" he said.

Fans are eagerly waiting to see John Cena deliver his first promo after his heel turn. It will be interesting to see if the legendary performer appears on weekly programming in the coming days.

