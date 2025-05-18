WWE legend The Rock reveals new name

WWE legend Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is always in the news for one reason or the other. This time around, The Brahma Bull has shocked his fans by revealing a new name he coined from a social media trend.

The Rock was last seen on WWE programming at Elimination Chamber 2025, the night he orchestrated John Cena's heel turn. While many expected him to get involved during Cena and Cody Rhodes' WrestleMania 41 feud, that didn't happen.

Amid his WWE absence, The Final Boss recently shared a hilarious meme on Instagram, which states that a person's stripper name is the color of their underwear and the last thing they ate. The Rock revealed that in his case, the moniker is Black Beef.

"Popped up in my feed this morning and has me belly laughing 🤣 Ladies, please welcome to the stage... BLACK BEEF 🙋🏽‍♂️🥩😂💀 Yours? @scottystarbuck 👊🏾," The Rock wrote.

Check out the former WWE Champion's post below:

Former RAW personality comments on The Rock's potential WWE return

While speaking on The Coach & Bro Show, Jonathan Coachman said that John Cena's heel run could have been elevated if The Rock played a role somehow.

He then predicted that The Final Boss could return to the sports entertainment juggernaut in July for a potential program with Cena in the summer.

"This is where I believe the information I got is true, because The Rock never wants to have any sour taste left in anybody's mouth. And they're right. Three months and what has really been accomplished during this heel turn? When you really look at it and break it down from a macro perspective, that could have been so much better if The Rock, somewhere along the way, even if it was just videos, if he would have inserted himself into the storyline. Can you think of how great these six months would be? Which is why I believe he comes back in July," he said. [From 58:30 to 59:10]

It will be interesting to see if John Cena faces The Rock one more time ahead of his retirement in 2025.

