WWE legend thinks Seth Rollins' song "has almost become annoying"

Seth Rollins' entrance theme is one of the most popular in WWE right now. However, according to Bully Ray, the crowd's weekly participation in the song has started to impact the RAW star's segments.

Rollins is currently feuding with Judgment Day member Finn Balor. The 37-year-old will defend the World Heavyweight Championship against his long-term rival at SummerSlam on August 5.

Bully Ray, fka Bubba Ray Dudley in WWE, reviewed the July 24 episode of RAW on his Busted Open radio show. Discussing Rollins' character, he criticized the former Shield member's song:

"You take that [song] away and what do we have left with Seth? We still have that Seth character that nobody can put their finger on yet, and the song – and this is just an opinion – when he comes out it's one thing. The song just happening in the middle of everything has almost become annoying."

This is not the first time that someone has questioned whether the crowd joining in with Rollins' theme is a good thing. In June, many Twitter users vented their frustration after fans hijacked Balor's RAW promo by singing his opponent's song.

What happened between Finn Balor and Seth Rollins on RAW?

The July 24 episode of RAW featured a contract signing ahead of Seth Rollins' title defense against Finn Balor at SummerSlam.

The show-closing segment largely revolved around Balor reminding Rollins of their memorable match at SummerSlam 2016. The Irishman suffered a serious shoulder injury during the bout, causing him to relinquish the Universal Championship just one day after winning the title.

Balor's Judgment Day stablemates Damian Priest, Dominik Mysterio, and Rhea Ripley attacked Rollins at the end of the episode. Sami Zayn attempted to make the save, but he ultimately became outnumbered by the villainous quartet.

