WWE legend has a two-word response to Russell Crowe's heartfelt reaction to major WrestleMania 39 match

WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix reacted to Russell Crowe's appreciation for the efforts of Edge and Finn Balor battling out inside the Hell in a Cell match at WrestleMania 39.

This year's WrestleMania was the company's biggest event under the new rule, with WWE completely embracing the Hollywood concept regarding segments, matches, and even the stage.

The Academy Award winner Russell Crowe made an unexpected cameo on Night Two. He was spotted in a promotional video for the impending Hell in a Cell match.

Crowe appeared in a promotional vignette for his new film The Pop's Exorcist prior to Edge's "Devil" vs. Finn Balor's "Demon" WrestleMania battle. Afterward, Russell Crowe tweeted a heartwarming message praising the Rated-R Superstar and The Judgment Day cast member.

Edge's wife and former Divas Champion Beth Phoenix responded to The Pope's Exorcist actor and said she loved his message.

"Love this!!!" - The Glamazon wrote.

You can check out her tweet below:

Edge vs. Finn Balor at WrestleMania 39 was reportedly cut short by WWE

The Demon King and Brood Edge squared up inside the notorious Hell in a Cell, and the match was a violent battle between two of the company's top wrestlers.

According to Dave Meltzer of WON, the match between Edge and Finn Balor was scheduled to last considerably longer than it did. The contest was halted short because Balor was busted open during the match and needed medical attention before continuing.

While the former Universal Champion wrestled for a few more minutes after his injury, Meltzer believed the WrestleMania 39 match was supposed to go the distance despite the setback.

"The match was going fine, and then Balor got cut, and there was blood everywhere, and they didn't want to show blood, so they basically, like, stopped the match. It was a lot more blood, but people didn't realize it because of the makeup," Meltzer reported.

The encounter between the two former world champions is still regarded as one of the most grueling of both nights. It will be intriguing to see what happens next for the Rated-R Superstar in WWE.

