Massive WrestleMania 39 match on night two was reportedly cut short

The second night of WrestleMania 39 might not have been as well-received as the preceding evening, but it still had some big moments. As revealed by Dave Meltzer, the match between Edge and Finn Balor was originally supposed to go on for much longer than it did. The bout was cut short due to an unfortunate reason.

The Demon King and Brood Edge faced each other inside the dreaded Hell in a Cell, and as expected, the contest was a brutal affair between two of the best wrestlers in the company.

Finn Balor, however, busted himself open during the match and had to receive medical attention before proceeding to complete the bout. While Balor continued wrestling for a few more minutes after his injury, Meltzer stated that the WrestleMania 39 match was scheduled to go the distance, despite the mishap.

As noted during the Wrestling Observer Radio, Edge and Finn rushed through their spots due to the latter's injury, which didn't look as bad on TV due to his face paint.

"Well, they were supposed to go longer. They were rushing through the rest of it. But I think that may be the reason they went so long between matches," said Meltzer." "The match was going fine, and then Balor got cut, and there was blood everywhere, and they didn't want to show blood, so they basically, like, stopped the match. It was a lot more blood, but people didn't realize it because of the makeup." [From 1:11:00 onwards]

How did Finn Balor suffer a nasty cut on his head at WrestleMania 39?

The image of the gruesome gash on Finn Balor's head would probably make anybody feel nauseous. The fact that he continued to wrestle showcased the professionalism and dedication of the former Universal Champion.

Competing inside Hell in a Cell comes with its risks, and Balor learned it the hard way during an otherwise routine spot with Edge. The Rated-R Superstar flung a ladder towards Balor, and while we've seen it happen many times in the past, the moment didn't come off as planned as it resulted in a severe injury to the Judgment Day member.

The match was briefly stopped as the medical team helped Balor while the cameras panned towards Edge, who created a distraction by taking out weapons from under the ring.

The Demon King eventually resumed performing, however, as noted above, he seemed to have rushed through the rest of the WrestleMania match with Edge to avoid further damage to his wound. The barbaric contest lasted 18 minutes and 10 seconds, but was slated to be even longer had Balor not gotten hurt.

Did you like the Hell in a Cell match at WrestleMania despite the freak injury? Sound off in the comments section below.

Please credit the Wrestling Observer Radio and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling when using quotes from this article.

We spoke to Bushwhacker Luke about his partner's health scare here.

Poll : 0 votes