WWE legend upset that John Cena used his move at Crown Jewel

A legendary WWE Superstar recently sent a message after John Cena used his move against AJ Styles at the Crown Jewel Premium Live Event. The name in question is The Miz.At Crown Jewel 2025, John Cena and AJ Styles put on an instant classic. Throughout their match, the two stars paid homage to their friends and greatest foes, including Randy Orton, The Miz, Chris Jericho, and The Undertaker. At one point in the bout, Cena hit Styles with The A-Lister's Skull Crushing Finale.The Miz has been vocal about wanting to face the 17-time World Champion in his retirement tour. He even cut a promo in an interview on UNLIKELY with Adrian Hernandez, calling out the Triple H-led creative team for not booking this dream match. After Crown Jewel 2025, WWE uploaded the video of Cena performing Miz's move on their Instagram handle and tagged The A-Lister.&quot;HEY WE KNOW THAT ONE! 😍👏 #WWECrownJewel cc: @mikethemiz,&quot; the company wrote.Check out the Instagram post below: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThis post caught The Miz's attention, and he left a comment on it. The former WWE Champion was upset after John Cena performed the Skull Crushing Finale, writing that he believed his former rival was &quot;just taunting&quot; him at this point. The A-Lister was upset because he most likely won't face the 17-time World Champion with only four dates left on Cena's retirement tour.&quot;Now he’s just taunting me,&quot; he wrote.Check out a screenshot of his comment below:Screenshot of The Miz's comment [Image credits: WWE's Instagram]The Miz says John Cena taught him the most in his WWE careerDuring a recent edition of the Kittle Things podcast, The Miz admitted that John Cena has taught him the most in his wrestling career.The A-Lister shared a story of how Cena taught him to read the crowd, saying that he believed there was no one better at engaging with the crowd than the 17-time World Champion.&quot;Cena taught me the most. He’s like, 'You got to listen to the crowd.' I’m like, 'I hear them, I hear them chanting you suck.' He was like, 'You’re not listening, you need to know what to do and when to do it.' There’s no one better at knowing how to get a crowd to do what you want to do whenever you want to do it than John Cena,&quot; said The Miz.It remains to be seen if the Triple H-led creative team has planned anything for The Miz and John Cena's final clash before the latter's retirement.