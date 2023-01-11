WWE legend has a vicious idea for Alexa Bliss

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray, aka Bubba Ray Dudley, believes Alexa Bliss needs to become a more deranged character on RAW.

Bliss' demeanor drastically changes whenever Bray Wyatt's logo appears on the screen. Last week, the five-time women's champion attacked a referee to cause a disqualification in her match against Bianca Belair. She then ambushed The EST at ringside, causing her face to bleed.

On Busted Open, Bully Ray said Bliss should go even further when she next attacks the RAW Women's Champion:

"If you want me to truly believe that Alexa is deranged and off the deep end, I need to see Alexa take her nails and dig them into Bianca Belair's face and rake Bianca's face to the point where I see nail marks in her face. Now with the way the WWE can do things, with the Hollywood effects and everything, they can probably pull that off."

Bliss declared on this week's RAW that she is "the face of evil." With those words in mind, Bully Ray reiterated that she should continue stepping up her aggression:

"That's what I need to see because that's what Alexa Bliss said she was going to do. She said that she's the face of evil, and that [leave nail marks in Belair's face] is what evil would do – not a drop toe hold."

Bliss made the comments while standing atop the announce desk. Her promo segment ended abruptly after she was interrupted by the mysterious Uncle Howdy.

If you're interested in sports betting, the Washington Wizards play the Chicago Bulls this week! Don't miss out. Claim the offer and place your bets below!

Bully Ray has another idea for Alexa Bliss

This is not the first time that Alexa Bliss has undergone a character change due to Bray Wyatt. In 2020, she began wearing more makeup and altered her attire after transforming into a darker version of her popular WWE persona.

WWE @WWE



#WWERaw @AlexaBliss_WWE feels no remorse for her actions but is confronted by Uncle Howdy, who questions whether she is in control. .@AlexaBliss_WWE feels no remorse for her actions but is confronted by Uncle Howdy, who questions whether she is in control.#WWERaw https://t.co/QpFdgHMlkh

With a Bliss-Wyatt reunion seemingly on the horizon, Bully Ray thinks the RAW Superstar should change her appearance again:

"I'd like to see a different physical aspect to Alexa, a more dishevelled Alexa, as if she is being possessed by a demon. It almost sounded last night when Alexa was like, 'Oh, and it feels so good,' it almost sounded like euphoric, or she was getting off on this new kind of incarnation of the character, like she was being possessed by it."

Former WWE writer Vince Russo also questioned the company's booking of Bliss following this week's RAW.

What would you like to see next from Alexa Bliss? Let us know in the comments section below.

Please credit Busted Open and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

Will WWE be sold to Saudi Arabian investors? Our experts investigate here.

Poll : 0 votes