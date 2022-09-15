AEW star is "jealous" of Dominik Mysterio's current WWE run

WWE legend Vickie Guerrero is jealous of Dominik Mysterio's current run on RAW and is interested in managing him.

In 2005, Vickie and Dominik met each other due to Eddie Guerrero and Rey Mysterio's feud over Dominik's custody. The ladder match saw Rey successfully defeat his opponent to gain Dom's custody.

In an interview with Captain's Corner, Vickie revealed that she was interested in managing Dominik, but she's currently in AEW. The veteran added that she is enjoying the current storyline of The Judgment Day.

"I'm really jealous of what Dominik's doing right now on RAW. I know Rhea Ripley is doing a good job, but I had Dom first. I'm just saying. Who knows what would happen if I was ever to manage him, but right now, I'm in AEW. I'm really happy with what they're doing. It's a fun storyline and I'm getting a kick out of it. They're doing a great job." [H/T Wrestling Inc.]

Vickie left WWE in 2014, but made some small appearances over the next few years. She first appeared on AEW in 2019 as a guest commentator and was revealed to be Nyla Rose's manager the year after.

Is Vicke Guerrero upset she's not part of the WWE Hall of Fame?

The former WWE personality entertained fans for many years despite not being a wrestler herself.

In an interview, Guerrero confessed that although it would be nice to get recognized through the Hall of Fame, it isn't a big deal since she knows she did a good job.

"I thank god everyday that I get to do what I love," Guerrero said. "A lot of people ask you know, 'Are you upset you are not gonna be in the Hall of Fame?' and, you know in all reality I don't need a Hall of Fame to know that I, I did a good job. You know, and that recognition is not going to stop me from continuing my character. It would be nice, I mean to be recognized. But I am really happy with where I am at today."

Although Dominik's addition to The Judgment Day is still fresh, it would've been interesting to see how he would have been managed under the guidance of Vickie Guerrero.

Did Vince McMahon view AEW as competition? Get your answer here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by UJALA