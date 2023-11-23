WWE legend wants to hit his signature move on Dominik Mysterio

Dominik Mysterio will compete in the WarGames match at Survivor Series this Saturday night. On account of his possession of the NXT North American Champion, there is a high chance he will also be booked for the upcoming event NXT Deadline.

Being a busy man on WWE TV, he is one of the fastest-rising stars. Within the year he had between 2022 and 2023, "Dirty" Dom has managed to evoke unanimous heel reactions from the live crowds in every arena.

Interestingly, on the latest edition of WWE's The Bump, Hall of Famer X-Pac named the NXT North American Champion as worthy of receiving his signature maneuver, the Bronco Buster:

"[Who on the current roster is most deserving of a Bronco Buster?] Dom Mysterio," X-Pac said. [From 28:54 to 29:06]

The Judgment Day has mostly gained the upper hand throughout the build-up to Survivor Series: WarGames. However, Cody Rhodes' announcement this past Monday night that Randy Orton will be returning as his team's fifth member could likely be the difference maker.

Top champion wants to team up with Dominik Mysterio

After defeating Dom's father, Rey Mysterio, at Crown Jewel, Logan Paul expressed an interest in working with the Judgment Day star. According to the new United States Champion, the WWE Universe loves to boo the two of them, so it would make for great television.

Beginning by praising the younger Mysterio for his immense talent, Logan Paul disclosed his idea for the two of them on the Impaulsive podcast:

"I had a crazy idea recently for Dom. Because Dom is a super heel right now. Dominik Mysterio cannot get a word out. He lifts the microphone to his mouth, and the whole arena, ‘Boo.’ He can’t cut a promo, and he plays on it, and it’s really working."

The 28-year-old continued:

"They hate him. Logan Paul, Dominik Mysterio tag team. The most hated duo of all time. The most hated tag team partners in WWE just crushing it, running through it. Because we have the story arc too. We both did our first WrestleMania together. That was both our first WrestleMania," said Logan Paul.

The two stars have already cut a promo on RAW together, featuring Ricochet and Samantha Irvin as well, on the October 23 edition of the flagship show. It remains to be seen if WWE will put them together as a team.

Dominik Mysterio's father, The Biggest Little Man of WWE, has already shown interest in facing the aforementioned duo. Furthermore, the luchador legend also has a tag partner in mind. Check it out here.