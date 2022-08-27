"That really pissed me off" - WWE Legend delivers warning to Rhea Ripley 

The Judgment Day turned their backs on Edge on WWE RAW and it led to The Rated-R Superstar vowing to destroy the group he created.

This past Monday's WWE RAW, Judgment Day's Damian Priest battled Edge in his hometown of Toronto, Canada. The 48-year-old picked up the victory but was attacked by Rhea Ripley and Finn Balor after the match. Rhea hit Edge with a low blow and Beth Phoenix leaped into the ring with a steel chair to protect her husband.

Beth joined Busted Open Radio today with Dave LaGreca and Tommy Dreamer. When asked about a potential match against WWE RAW Superstar Rhea Ripley, The Glamazon said she is taking things one day at a time:

"We'll have to see. I don't know. With wrestling, it's like, I take it one day at a time. Everything changes, anything can happen," said Pheonix. "I feel that is a young lady that I have loved watching grow, flourish and thrive, and Adam's promo was a shoot. The intention in having Rhea, Damian Priest, and Finn Balor from the start was to give three talents that deserve to be at the top of the heap that platform." [00:09-00:40]

The 3-time WWE Women's Champion added that they also had to shine on their own to make it work:

"But they also have to shine on that platform. You saw Damian Priest kick ass on Monday. We saw Rhea Ripley, she's standing out, and stepping up like she deserves. But I'm not really happy about the ball shot, but that really pissed me off. So, I hold a grudge really deep in my heart, and whether or not I get to exact some revenge remains to be seen, but I'd love to see that happen," she added. [00:41-01:05]

Damian Priest discloses his dream match in WWE

The Judgment Day's Damian Priest spoke with Sportskeeda's Liam Power to promote WWE Clash at the Caste on September 3rd.

During the interview, Damian was asked to name a dream opponent, and the 39-year-old named The Undertaker. He said that The Deadman was the reason he fell in love with the business. Damian praised The Undertaker as a character and his ability to get emotions out of the fans.

You can check out the entire interview in the video below:

Edge emerged victorious over Damian Priest in this past Monday's WWE RAW main event. After the match, he announced that he plans to retire when they return to Toronto next year. It will be interesting to see if Beth Phoenix returns to the ring for another match as well.

Would you like to see Beth Phoenix square off against Rhea Ripley? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Please credit Busted Open Radio and give an H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcription if you use any quotes from this article.

Guess who wants Vince McMahon to induct him into the WWE Hall of Fame. Click here to find out.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Ken Cameron