"I think she is so full of anger" – WWE legend on Bianca Belair's next possible challenger

Jerry Lawler believes that Becky Lynch should soon get a rematch against WWE RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair.

Lynch, the previous titleholder, lost her gold to Belair on the first night of WrestleMania 38. A few weeks later, Big Time Becks returned to RAW and set her sights on reclaiming the championship. WWE is yet to announce another one-on-one showdown between the two women.

Speaking on the latest episode of RAW Talk, Jerry Lawler highlighted Lynch's recent downfall as her motivation to get a title shot:

"At this particular time, I think it's Becky Lynch [who should challenge Bianca Belair for the RAW Women's Championship]. I think it's Becky Lynch's time. I think she is so full of anger after what has happened to her recently that this is the time that she needs the chance."

Scott Stanford @scottstanford1 Always great to spend some time with @JerryLawler on Raw Talk! @WWE Here's a guy, who when he looks in the mirror, his reflection walks away! Always great to spend some time with @JerryLawler on Raw Talk! @WWE Here's a guy, who when he looks in the mirror, his reflection walks away! 😂 https://t.co/zSYZFLshHb

Belair emerged victorious from her first televised post-WrestleMania 38 championship defense against WWE official Sonya Deville. Meanwhile, Lynch seems set for a feud against the returning Asuka.

The future of the RAW Women's Champion remains unclear as the company has not announced a match for the title heading into WrestleMania Backlash 2022.

Bianca Belair and Becky Lynch recently fought for opposite sides on WWE RAW

Last Monday's show from the red brand featured a six-woman tag team main event. In her first televised match since this year's WrestleMania, Big Time Becks teamed up with Sonya Deville and Rhea Ripley to take on Bianca Belair, Asuka, and Liv Morgan.

Unfortunately, Becky Lynch's downfall continued that night as her team did not win. Morgan pinned Deville at the end of the bout to secure a victory for the babyfaces.

Given her recent luck, Belair's WrestleMania 38 opponent might have to wait a while for a rematch, especially with Asuka in her path moving forward. Lynch had an interesting reaction to The Empress of Tomorrow's comeback last month, and you can read her statement right here.

Please credit RAW Talk and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

Who's stronger? Goldberg or Brock Lesnar? Drew McIntyre answers the ultimate question.

LIVE POLL Q. Would you like to see Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair in WWE again? Yes No 1 votes so far

Edited by Abhinav Singh