×
Create
Notifications

"I think she is so full of anger" – WWE legend on Bianca Belair's next possible challenger

The EST of WWE is at the top of the mountain on Monday Night RAW!
The EST of WWE is at the top of the mountain on Monday Night RAW!
reaction-emoji
Kartik Arry
Kartik Arry
SENIOR ANALYST
visit
Modified May 08, 2022 07:10 PM IST
News

Jerry Lawler believes that Becky Lynch should soon get a rematch against WWE RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair.

Lynch, the previous titleholder, lost her gold to Belair on the first night of WrestleMania 38. A few weeks later, Big Time Becks returned to RAW and set her sights on reclaiming the championship. WWE is yet to announce another one-on-one showdown between the two women.

Speaking on the latest episode of RAW Talk, Jerry Lawler highlighted Lynch's recent downfall as her motivation to get a title shot:

"At this particular time, I think it's Becky Lynch [who should challenge Bianca Belair for the RAW Women's Championship]. I think it's Becky Lynch's time. I think she is so full of anger after what has happened to her recently that this is the time that she needs the chance."
Always great to spend some time with @JerryLawler on Raw Talk! @WWE Here's a guy, who when he looks in the mirror, his reflection walks away! 😂 https://t.co/zSYZFLshHb

Belair emerged victorious from her first televised post-WrestleMania 38 championship defense against WWE official Sonya Deville. Meanwhile, Lynch seems set for a feud against the returning Asuka.

The future of the RAW Women's Champion remains unclear as the company has not announced a match for the title heading into WrestleMania Backlash 2022.

Bianca Belair and Becky Lynch recently fought for opposite sides on WWE RAW

Last Monday's show from the red brand featured a six-woman tag team main event. In her first televised match since this year's WrestleMania, Big Time Becks teamed up with Sonya Deville and Rhea Ripley to take on Bianca Belair, Asuka, and Liv Morgan.

Unfortunately, Becky Lynch's downfall continued that night as her team did not win. Morgan pinned Deville at the end of the bout to secure a victory for the babyfaces.

This week, the two flagship shows - #WWERaw and #AEWDynamite - were main-evented by the ladies! What a historic week!#WWE #AEW #ROH https://t.co/8PMvrMVAWK

Given her recent luck, Belair's WrestleMania 38 opponent might have to wait a while for a rematch, especially with Asuka in her path moving forward. Lynch had an interesting reaction to The Empress of Tomorrow's comeback last month, and you can read her statement right here.

Also Read Article Continues below

Please credit RAW Talk and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

Who's stronger? Goldberg or Brock Lesnar? Drew McIntyre answers the ultimate question.

live poll LIVE POLL

Q. Would you like to see Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair in WWE again?

Yes

No

Edited by Abhinav Singh
reaction-emoji

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी