WWE legend weighs in on how WrestleMania 40 main event will be affected

The million dollar question in the mind of every WWE fan heading into WrestleMania 40 is this: Who will step in the ring opposite Roman Reigns?

The Rock's subtly obvious reference at RAW: Day 1 got people talking. However, up until that point it seemed a foregone conclusion that Reigns vs. Rhodes II is the main event of WrestleMania 40 Night Two.

Much like most among the WWE Universe, Lex Luger is a supporter of Cody Rhodes. On the latest episode of his podcast Lex Expressed, he shared his honest thoughts on the current situation. According to the legend, TKO's involvement in the decision making will certainly impact the biggest match on the card in April:

"Cody, I think he's so deserving of getting that shot again," said Lex. "Maybe I am biased. I love Cody. I really love his work. I love everything about him. I think he'd be a great babyface Champion that could carry them for many years. Then again, with TKO now involved in the decision-making process, can you turn down The Rock?"

Lex Luger added:

"I think Cody should be the guy. Me personally, my personal preference, I think [Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns at WWE WrestleMania 40] would be an amazing matchup, rematch." [H/T: Fightful]

Cody Rhodes most recently picked up a feud-ending victory over Shinsuke Nakamura in a Street Fight. He will look to achieve something that has not been done for nearly three decades - to win the Royal Rumble back-to-back.

Cody Rhodes wants to be the face that runs the place in WWE

Many superstars have come and gone in the global juggernaut wrestling promotion, but only a select few have managed to make an impact as the company's top guy. The American Nightmare wants to be part of that elite list.

While speaking to Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated, Cody Rhodes expressed hope that the Royal Rumble 2024 is where it all begins again:

"The milestones keep building," said Rhodes. "We keep climbing to new levels. Now the question I keep asking myself is, 'Who is the face of the place?' That’s what I want. That’s another level I need to attain. Hopefully, that starts at the Royal Rumble."

