WWE Hall of Famers disagree on the necessity of a title in The Rock vs Roman Reigns feud

Ric Flair and Jeff Jarrett disagree on whether a potential Roman Reigns versus The Rock main event at WWE WrestleMania needs a title.

Conrad Thompson, Ric Flair, Jeff Jarrett, Jim Ross, Eric Bischoff, and Mick Foley held a fundraiser for Steve "Mongo" McMichael's battle with ALS today from the Hyatt Regency in Schaumburg. The event was streamed on Fite TV and during the conversation, the potential clash of Roman Reigns versus The Rock at WrestleMania came up.

Jeff Jarrett claimed that The Rock versus Roman Reigns is big enough that they don't need the title and that the spotlight can be given to other superstars.

"My personal opinion, Rock versus Roman, does the belt mean two sh*ts if he can draw money? I don't think so at all. I think it gives an opportunity to have that title match on somebody else, and put Rock and Roman up top. Because Ric... I don't think they are coming to watch The Rock do a hurricanrana and give 5-star matches. They are coming to watch him give the elbow." (00:04 - 00:29)

Ric Flair disagreed with Jeff and said that the match wouldn't be the same without Roman Reigns as champion.

"What I'm saying is at 50, he'll want to do that. I'll tell ya, with social media today, if Roman is not the champion it won't be the same. I disagree." (00:30 - 00:43)

Roman Reigns retains at WWE Clash at the Castle

WWE held its first stadium show in the United Kingdom in over thirty years today in Cardiff, Wales. The premium live event was held at the Principality Stadium and brought in over 62,000 fans.

Roman Reigns defended the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Drew McIntyre in the main event. It was a wild match with many twists and turns. Karrion Kross and Scarlett were in the front row and distracted McIntyre during the match. Austin Theory attempted to cash-in his Money in the Bank contract but was decked with a punch by Tyson Fury.

Drew McIntyre appeared to have the match won after he connected with a Claymore on The Tribal Chief. However, The Bloodline runs deep and Solo Sikoa made his main roster debut and broke up the cover. Reigns took advantage and hit his third Spear of the match to finally put McIntyre down for a three count. Fury shook hands with Roman and celebrated with the Scottish star after the match.

It will be interesting to see if Roman Reigns can retain the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship all the way until April 2023 for WrestleMania 39.

Do you think The Rock versus Roman Reigns needs the title at WWE WreslteMania? Let us know in the comments section below.

