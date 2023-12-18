WWE legends planned for major Hall of Fame induction

A Hall of Fame induction is one of the many achievements that can solidify the career of a pro wrestler, in and outside of WWE, and now two of the greatest are set to be honored once again.

The Dudley Boyz have been described as one of the, if not the, greatest tag teams in history, and are also one of the most decorated. Also known as Team 3D, Bubba Ray Dudley (Bully Ray) and D-Von Dudley have been around since 1996 as members of ECW's Dudley Family. They went on to have legendary runs in WWE, TNA, and NJPW, among others.

The Dudleyz went into the TNA Hall of Fame in 2014. They were then inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2018. Now the 27-time tag team champions will be inducted into the 2300 Arena Hardcore Hall of Fame on Friday, April 5th, 2014.

This induction will be rather special for Team 3D as the 2300 Arena means a lot to their careers. The venue was famously known as the ECW Arena from May 1993 until April 2001, and has continued to operate as a home for wrestling. The 2024 Hardcore Hall of Fame induction ceremony will be held during Battleground Championship Wrestling's Tribute to The Extreme 2 event, which is a follow-up to the big event held this past year.

The Hardcore Hall of Fame also includes the following legends: Rocco Rock (2002); Terry Funk (2005); Johnny Grunge and The Sandman (2007); John Zandig (2008); Eddie Gilbert, Sabu, Chris Candido and Tod Gordon (2009); Jerry Lynn and Trent Acid (2010); Tommy Dreamer (2011); ECW Arena Fans (2011); The Blue Meanie, Shane Douglas, The Pitbulls and 2 Cold Scorpio (2014); Dean Malenko and Eddie Guerrero (2015); The Road Warriors and Charlie Bruzzese (2021); Rob Van Dam (2022).

WWE Hall of Famer does not think his tag team is The G.O.A.T.

Many fans will say The Dudley Boyz are the greatest tag team of all-time, but D-Von Dudley disagrees.

Team 3D reunited in September for Impact 1000, which was their first match together since December 2016. They defeated The Desi Hit Squad in a first-time-ever match. They also recently signed WWE Legends contracts.

While promoting the return, former WWE producer D-Von spoke with Busted Open Radio, and acknowledged that he and Bubba Ray Dudley are the greatest tag team of their era, but not all-time.

"We always thought that the Road Warriors were the greatest tag team in the history of the business. You have teams like the Hart Foundation, the British Bulldogs, the Midnight Express, the Rock 'n' Roll Express, Arn [Anderson] and Tully [Blanchard]. You have all these great tag teams that have come before us. What I like to say is, when people ask me, they go, 'Do you consider yourself the greatest tag team of all time?' And I'm gonna be honest with you, I tell them 'No,'" he said.

Bully and D-Von last wrestled for WWE in August 2016. They were defeated by Neville and Sami Zayn on the SummerSlam Kickoff pre-show.

Where does Team 3D rank on your list of all-time greatest tag teams? Do you think they could be valuable as in-ring talents for WWE or AEW these days? Sound off in the comments section below!