WWE Live Event Results: Annoyed referee attacks Sami Zayn during the main event, Bray Wyatt steals the show at Greensboro (December 28, 2022)

WWE has delivered another entertaining House Show this week at Greensboro, North Carolina, featuring top superstars from RAW and SmackDown.

Before the show's main event, Braun Strowman teamed up with Ricochet to take on The Usos in a tag team match. However, interference by Sami Zayn and Solo Sikoa caused the match to end in disqualification.

This prompted Kevin Owens to walk out and keep The Bloodline members in check. KO joined forces with Strowman and Ricochet to face The Usos and Sami Zayn in the night's final match.

Following an epic battle, an attack on Sami Zayn accounted for the biggest highlight from the latest show. The Honorary Uce kept taunting the match official and annoyed her to the point where she hit The Bloodline member with a Stunner.

The crowd erupted with pop following the aforementioned spot, and Owens got enough time to get back on his feet. Before Zayn could recover from the hit, KO hit him with another Stunner to seal the victory for his team.

Bray Wyatt walked out to the loudest pop of the night before his match against Jinder Mahal. He picked up a convincing victory, following which the SmackDown Superstar greeted fans at ringside in a wholesome interaction.

What else happened at the WWE Live Event in Greensboro?

As per Wrestling Headlines, WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther put his title on the line against Sheamus. The two powerhouses locked horns in a grueling match that ended with the Imperium leader picking up a hard-fought victory.

Liv Morgan defeated Shayna Baszler in a Greensboro Street Fight. The match ended with Morgan hitting her opponent with a powerbomb through the table. This allowed the former women's champion to make up for her botch at the WWE MSG Live Event earlier this week.

Karrion Kross once again defeated Drew Gulak via submission. Additionally, Hit Row defeated Maximum Male Models, whereas Kofi Kingston, Madcap Moss, and Emma defeated Cruz Del Toro, Joaquin Wilde, and Zelina Vega.

Interestingly, a pre-taped video showed one-half of the reigning NXT Tag Team Champion, Xavier Woods, being attacked backstage.

Did you attend the show in Greensboro? Let us know your favorite moments from the event in the comments below.

