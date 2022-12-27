WWE Live Event Results - Fans disappointed after what happened to Alexa Bliss, 15-time champion replaced in Steel Cage main event (December 26, 2022)

WWE did something different this festive season as the RAW roster participated in a live event instead of the usual weekly episode. Several top names from the red brand were in action at the Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio, as WWE put together a house show card despite facing a reported "logistical mess."

As noted earlier, a handful of top superstars either couldn't make it to the show or were late to arrive at the venue due to travel-related issues. Hometown star Alexa Bliss was one of the most significant absentees, as the crowd was apparently dejected after being informed about her status.

Seth Rollins was also pulled from the main event as he was originally scheduled to compete in the Steel Cage showdown. There were loud 'We want Rollins' chants throughout the show.

WWE might have encountered many problems but still managed to present a memorable show for the audience. Dexter Lumis and The Miz continued their long-drawn rivalry as the former NXT star kicked off the night with a victory over the A-Lister.

A classic David vs. Goliath match happened next as Omos, and Mustafa Ali were involved in a short bout.

Johnny Gargano was out next for the first of his two matches of the evening as the 35-year-old star astonishingly pulled off double duty at the Columbus live event.

The spotlight shifted to the tag teams as Street Profits won a routine win over Alpha Academy.

While Alexa Bliss didn't show up, Bianca Belair and Bayley ensured they represented the women's division well by orchestrating a solid title match in the co-main event.

The headliner saw Austin Theory defend the United States Championship in a Steel Cage against Johnny Gargano and Damian Priest. The Judgment Day member was booked as a replacement for Seth Rollins after the 15-time champion was confirmed to miss the live event.

While Theory retained his title, Gargano ended the show on a happy note by addressing the crowd after the match.

WWE Live Holiday tour Results: Columbus, Ohio

Given below are the complete results from the live event in Moline, Illinois, courtesy of Wrestling Headlines:

Dexter Lumis def. The Miz

Omos def. Mustafa Ali

Johnny Gargano def. Baron Corbin

The Street Profits def. Alpha Academy

RAW Women's Championship Match : Bianca Belair def. Bayley. (People were allegedly disappointed as hometown star Alexa Bliss missed the show)

: Bianca Belair def. Bayley. (People were allegedly disappointed as hometown star Alexa Bliss missed the show) WWE United States Championship Match: Austin Theory def. Damian Priest and Johnny Gargano (Steel Cage Match) Gargano spoke to the crowd and celebrated with fans after the match.

