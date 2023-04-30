WWE Live Event Results: Former Champion's 167-day streak comes to an end, Top name misses out on winning championship (Paris, 04/29)

The WWE RAW roster stopped over in Paris on Saturday, April 29, for the final live event of the ongoing European tour. The event featured multiple champions and other top stars from the red brand in action.

While big names like Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes were present at the event, the star of the show was Baron Corbin, who received a major pop from the live crowd. The former NXT star did not disappoint the fans as he picked up a victory over Rick Boogz via a roll-up. This was Corbin's first victory in 167 days, and fans were equally delighted for it as they all stood up to applaud the 38-year-old star.

Corbin @BaronCorbinWWE



Tonight was beyond INCREDIBLE!! Thank you



I think I have to move here now bc this was a night I will never forget!

#wwe Wow!!!Tonight was beyond INCREDIBLE!! Thank you #WWEParis I think I have to move here now bc this was a night I will never forget!

The show also featured a couple of title matches as Bianca Belair defended her RAW Women's Championship against IYO SKY. However, the bout ended in DQ after the rest of the Damage CTRL attacked Belair. This led to Asuka coming out to make the save for her former rival, setting up a 2-on-3 Handicap match.

The EST of WWE and the Empress of Tomorrow stood tall despite having the numbers disadvantage.

Bayley @itsBayleyWWE

Thank you, That was the most fun I've ever had losing a match. Although I blame you idiots for being so loud and distracting me……Thank you, #WWEParis

The second title match of the night was for the United States Championship as Austin Theory defended his coveted title against Bronson Reed and Bobby Lashley in a triple-threat match.

The All Mighty was on the cusp of a victory when Theory tossed him out of the ring and pinned Reed to retain the title.

Global Catch @global_catch :



Austin Theory bat Bronson Reed et Bobby Lashley après un Spear de Lashley sur Reed mais Theory a volé le tombé ! [Resultats] WWE Saturday Night Main Event #WWEParis

The show also featured Judgment Day stars Dominik Mysterio, Damian Priest, and Finn Balor in action. While Dom secured a victory over Dexter Lumis, Priest stood tall after his match against Dolph Ziggler. However, The Prince was on the losing end of his bout against Cody Rhodes.

Besides Corbin, Seth Rollins was also hugely cheered by the Paris crowd as they sang his entrance song for over 10 minutes. The Visionary repaid the favor by defeating The Miz in a one-on-one contest.

Complete WWE Live Event Results

Here are the complete WWE live event results from Paris, courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam:

WWE RAW Women's Title: Bianca Belair (c) def. IYO SKY via DQ Bianca Belair and Asuka def. Bayley, IYO SKY, and Dakota Kai Damian Priest def. Dolph Ziggler Dominick Mysterio def. Dexter Lumis Baron Corbin def. Rick Boogz Seth Rollins def. The Miz Chad Gable and Otis def. Maximum Male Models WWE United States Title: Austin Theory (c) def. Bronson Reed and Bobby Lashley Cody Rhodes def. Finn Balor

