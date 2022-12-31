WWE Live Event Results - Major star removed from the show, Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins involved in a huge moment, and more (December 30th, 2022)

While WWE presented another newsworthy SmackDown episode, the RAW roster stopped over in Toronto for a stacked house show. The latest live event offering happened at the Coca-Cola Coliseum and featured some of the biggest names of the red brand.

The company, however, made a few changes to the card heading into the show as Austin Theory was pulled from the scheduled main event. The United States Champion was initially slated to defend the title against Seth Rollins but was removed from the lineup due to an undisclosed reason.

WWE still ensured that fans remained satisfied as Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair kicked off the event with a high-profile WWE RAW Women's Championship match.

The bout didn't have a conclusive finish as Bayley attacked the babyface duo before delivering a heel promo to draw some heat. The EST and The Man eventually got the advantage and took out the Damage CTRL leader.

The Street Profits and Alpha Academy continued their streak of live event matches with another in-ring outing, ending with a win for Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins.

Omos picked up a relatively straightforward victory over Mustafa Ali before The Judgment Day, and The O.C. competed in an entertaining tag team match. It should be noted that AJ Styles wasn't in attendance as he recently suffered an unfortunate injury setback.

Dexter Lumis, The Miz, Baron Corbin, and Johnny Gargano were involved in the next big angle of the evening that had a few expected twists.

It was finally time for the night's final match as Seth Rollins took on Finn Balor inside the steel cage. The headliner had its fair share of swerves as Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley entered the cage and attempted to influence the outcome.

Becky Lynch ran out to make the save as she brawled with Ripley while Rollins got the better of Damian Priest and Balor. The Visionary hit the Stomp on Balor for the win and got one of the loudest pops for his efforts.

Seth and Becky climbed up on the cage and celebrated with the fans to end the show on the best possible note.

WWE Live Holiday Tour Results: Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Here are the complete results from the live event in Toronto courtesy of Wrestling Headlines:

WWE RAW Women's Championship Match: Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair ended as Bayley attacked both stars and got the upper hand.

The Street Profits def. Alpha Academy

Omos def. Mustafa Ali

Karl Anderson and Mia Yim def. Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley

Dexter Lumis def. The Miz by DQ after Baron Corbin assisted The Miz. Johnny Gargano made the save to set up the next match

Johnny Gargano and Dexter Lumis def. The Miz and Baron Corbin

Seth Rollins def. Finn Balor in the Steel Cage main event

