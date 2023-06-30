WWE Live Event Results - Rhea Ripley hits Dominik with a DDT; Judgment Day member sent through a table, and more (Sheffield, 06/29)

WWE's busy schedule continued on the road to Money in the Bank as many top names showed up at the Utilita Arena in Sheffield, England, for another house show.

The company kicked off the house show perfectly by having Becky Lynch begin the in-ring proceedings. The Man defeated Zoey Stark, both of whom will be in the Money in the Bank ladder match, and it was noted that Lynch was extremely over with the crowd.

Bronson Reed replicated his feat from a recent episode of RAW by getting another big win over Shinsuke Nakamura.

Rhea Ripley was out next as she put the WWE Women's World Championship on the line against Natalya. As expected, the champion retained over the veteran, but her night was far from being over.

Matt Riddle and Alpha Academy joined forces to take on Imperium in one of the most entertaining matches of the evening. Those in attendance claimed that Gunther's faction was by far the best in terms of in-ring work.

WWE also booked a special Sheffield Street Fight between Cody Rhodes and Finn Balor, which ended with The American Nightmare sending the Judgment Day member through a table.

Rhodes was arguably the most over superstar on the show, as fans couldn't stop cheering him on as soon as he made his way to the ring.

Raquel Rodriguez scored a victory over Piper Niven, who was said to be "well-received" by the fans. The co-main event saw Dominik Mysterio face Ricochet in a match that predictably had Ripley help her stablemate to a win.

Seth Rollins headlined the show by defending the World Heavyweight Championship against Damian Priest. The main event was full of drama as Rhea Ripley attempted to blind The Visionary with some white powder while Dominik held him back.

The plan backfired as Rollins broke free, leading to The Nightmare accidentally blinding herself. Rhea unknowingly hit Dominik with a brutal DDT as Seth took advantage of the chaos and got the three-count over Damian Priest.

Seth Rollins cut a heartfelt promo after the match and, like a true babyface, sent the fans home happy.

Complete WWE Live Event results from Sheffield, England

Here are the full results from the house show in Sheffield, England, courtesy of Wrestling Headlines:

Becky Lynch def. Zoey Stark

Bronson Reed def. Shinsuke Nakamura

WWE Women's World Championship : Rhea Ripley def. Natalya

: Rhea Ripley def. Natalya Matt Riddle & Alpha Academy (Chad Gable & Otis) def. Imperium (GUNTHER, Ludwig Kaiser & Giovanni Vinci)

Cody Rhodes def. Finn Balor in a Sheffield Street Fight

Raquel Rodriguez def. Piper Niven

Dominik Mysterio def. Ricochet

WWE World Heavyweight Championship: Seth Rollins def. Damian Priest

