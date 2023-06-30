WWE Live Event Results - Surprise debut, The Usos lose in huge main event, Solo Sikoa beats rival 550 days after their last match (June 29, 2023)

The WWE roster arrived at the 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland, for a stacked live event that featured some of the top names from SmackDown.

The company is in the UK for Money in the Bank and is building anticipation for the Premium Live Event by offering fun house shows. The latest of the lot kicked off with Sheamus taking on Karrion Kross in a singles match.

Unfortunately for Kross, his bad run continued as he lost to the Celtic Warrior. WWE NXT Superstar Lyra Valkyria made her main roster debut as she showed up after Sheamus' match and helped him against Scarlett Bordeaux and Karrion Kross.

The 26-year-old Irish star even competed in a singles match against Scarlett, and the highly-rated talent managed to pick up a memorable victory, for which she got a loud pop from the hometown fans.

Ridge Holland and Butch of the Brawling Brutes were out next, and Sheamus' stablemates also had an ideal evening by going over Hit Row. It was noted that the stable received a lot of heat from the crowd throughout the match.

The top female stars in the company came to the fore next as Charlotte Flair defeated Bianca Belair and Bayley. The match was initially advertised as a Fatal Four-way featuring Asuka, who couldn't make the show.

The first title match of the night saw Austin Theory get the better of AJ Styles and LA Knight. The babyfaces hit their respective finishing moves on the champion after the match, which certainly pleased the audience.

Solo Sikoa took on former NXT rival Santos Escobar, and word from the arena was that the Bloodline member looked like a "real star" in his winning effort against the former Cruiserweight Champion. This was Sikoa's second victory over Escobar, the last coming nearly 18 months ago in NXT.

The show's main event saw Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens retain their tag team titles against three other teams, including The Usos.

Complete WWE Live Event results from Dublin, Ireland

Here are the full results of the latest live event, courtesy of Wrestling Headlines:

Sheamus def. Karrion Kross (w/ Scarlett)

Lyra Valkyria (w/ Sheamus) def. Scarlett (w/ Karrion Kross)

Ridge Holland & Butch def. Hit Row

Charlotte Flair def. Bianca Belair and Bayley

WWE United States Championship : Austin Theory (C) def. AJ Styles and LA Knight

: Austin Theory (C) def. AJ Styles and LA Knight Solo Sikoa def. Santos Escobar

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship: Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens (C) def. The Usos (Jimmy Uso & Jey Uso), The O.C. (Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson), and Pretty Deadly (Kit Wilson & Elton Prince)

