WWE main roster star returns to NXT with new look as Cora Jade's ally

Former WWE main roster star Commander Azeez recently returned to NXT as Cora Jade's ally during a live event in Cocoa, Florida.

In a photo tweeted out by Twitter user @rosendevilletm, Azeez can be seen sporting a beard, a new hairstyle and a new all-black attire which matches Jade's new darker attire and look.

Cora Jade turned her back on her former tag-team partner Roxanne Perez during the latter's title match against NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose on the July 12 episode of NXT 2.0.

On last week's episode, Jade dumped her share of the NXT Tag Team Title that she won with Perez in a trashcan and claimed that her friendship with the former was a lie.

Cora Jade 🛹 @CoraJadeWWE I’ve already said more than you deserved to hear I’ve already said more than you deserved to hear https://t.co/kV6URqktM0

She then made an unsuccessful attempt at becoming the new No.1 contender for the NXT Women's Title after she lost a 20-Woman Battle Royal which a returning Zoey Stark won.

Azeez, on the other hand, was last seen on WWE RAW with Apollo Crews. The former Intercontinental Champion returned to the developmental brand a few weeks ago and it looks like his former partner has followed suit.

Whether or not he will serve in a managerial/bodyguard role for Jade is not clear as of this writing and it remains to be seen if he will appear alongside her on the next episode of NXT.

What's next for the WWE NXT Women's Tag Team Titles?

After Cora Jade got rid of her share of the NXT Women's Tag Team Championship by dropping it in the trash, questions rose on the status of the titleholders.

The latest reports indicate that Jade is no longer the champion, however, Roxanne Perez's status as one-half of the tag team champions has remained the same.

As to whether or not Perez will be relinquishing the title to focus on her likely feud with Jade upon her return is still a question that remains to be answered.

Should WWE unify the main roster women's tag team titles with NXT women's tag titles? Sounds off in the comments section below.

