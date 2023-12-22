WWE would make 30-year-old former AEW TNT Champion a star, claims Matt Morgan

Wrestling veteran Matt Morgan believes AEW star Sammy Guevara would become a star if he joined WWE.

Guevara competed in several promotions before signing with Tony Khan's in 2019. The 30-year-old has since won the TNT Championship multiple times. He last competed in AEW two months ago when he teamed up with Konosuke Takeshita and Will Ospreay to defeat Chris Jericho, Kenny Omega, and Kota Ibushi at WrestleDream.

On a recent episode of the Gigantic Pop podcast, Morgan was addressing AEW stars when he claimed Guevara would have become a star if he was in WWE.

"Sammy Guevara, I don't know what they're doing with him. You can't say Sammy can't be, like, if WWE had him, they would make him a star," he said. [24:44 - 24:53]

Another AEW star could move to WWE

Over the past two years, several former AEW stars have moved to the Stamford-based company, including Jade Cargill, CM Punk, and Cody Rhodes. Speaking on the Cafe de Rene podcast, wrestling veteran Rene Dupree urged MJF to follow in their footsteps when his AEW contract expires in January.

The former Tag Team Champion claimed The Salt of the Earth must work under Triple H's creative leadership.

"There's a lot of people in AEW, MJF being number one. He needs to go to WWE and work under Triple H. [His contract runs out in 2024] Yeah, see, everybody can see just how gifted and talented he is, and working under somebody who knows wrestling, like Triple H, boom," he said.

Please credit the Gigantic Pop podcast and give an H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.