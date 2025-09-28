WWE makes big announcement on Shinsuke Nakamura’s future

Shinsuke Nakamura has been off WWE television for months, though there have been subtle hints about his impending return. Amid his absence, the company made a huge announcement regarding Nakamura's future.In addition to being absent on WWE television, there have been rumors about Nakamura's possible exit. Some fans are not happy with the way he has been booked over the past year, but the company confirmed his status recently.WWE will be returning to Japan next month for a couple of SuperShows, which means that stars from both RAW and SmackDown are scheduled to appear. Shinsuke Nakamura is being advertised for the two shows on October 17 and 18 at the Ryogoku Kokugikan in Tokyo.For the October 17 show, Nakamura will team up with Jey Uso to take on Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed of The Vision. The following night, Nakamura is set to team up with &quot;Main Event&quot; Jey and CM Punk to take on The Vision trio of Seth Rollins and The Brons. Shinsuke Nakamura hasn't wrestled since June 13 on WWE SmackDown. He faced off against Cody Rhodes, Andrade and Damian Priest in a Fatal 4-Way match in the first round of the King of the Ring tournament. Other matches scheduled for WWE Japan SuperShowIn addition to the two matches featuring Shinsuke Nakamura, the Japan SuperShow will also feature stars such as IYO SKY, The Kabuki Warriors, Giulia, Rhea Ripley and the Judgment Day.Here is the current match card for both shows:October 17Seth Rollins vs. CM Punk for the World Heavyweight ChampionshipGuilia vs. IYO SKY vs. Rhea Ripley for the Women's United States ChampionshipShinsuke Nakamura and Jey Uso vs. Bron Breakker and Bronson ReedOctober 18Kairi Sane w/ Asuka vs. GiuliaIYO SKY and Rhea Ripley vs. Roxanne Perez and Raquel RodriguezCM Punk, Jey Uso and Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Seth Rollins, Bron Breakker and Bronson ReedOther stars like LA Knight, Bayley, AJ Styles, Finn Balor, JD McDonagh, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods are advertised to appear.